Best internal and external HDD deals – 11 picks I'd be happy to use in my own PC

HDDs have long been the backbone of data storage, whether you’re after something to upgrade your existing PC, an addition to your build-your-own, or even an external drive to create backups. They’re even commonly used across the cloud storage sector, with Backblaze running around 76 times more HDDs than SSDs as of the halfway point of 2023.

We're currently tracking the best Black Friday SSD and hard drives deals you can buy right now. Here’s a list of some of my favorite HDDs, both internal and external, at great prices ready for the shopping season.

In my experience, Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is the best periods to buy any of the best hard drives. And there's plenty of choice. HDDs are available in massive capacities, all the way up to double-figure terabytes, and have a proven track record of being reliable and durable. So, when shopping for HDD deals, remember to consider your own needs before delving into the tech specs, where you can find yourself buried in transfer speeds, interface type, and more.

For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals 2023.

My top Black Friday HDD deals

Avolusion PRO-5X Series 2TB External HDD: was $130 Now $120 at Amazon

Save $10 Designed to accompany your gaming setup, the PRO-5X Series’s looks are inspired by the PS5, which is no coincidence. You can play PS5 games directly from the hard drive via the USB 3.0 connection, allowing you to game more without having to worry about your console’s limited internal storage. You’ll also get a two-year warranty with the product for some extra peace of mind if the 4.3-star rating isn’t enough to satisfy you.

Seagate Exos X16 16TB (ST16000NM001G) HDD - 2 pack: was $470 Now $434 at Amazon

Save $36 This enterprise-grade Exos X16 HDD’s enhanced caching will see it complete cloud data centers, and Seagate’s PowerBalance feature ensures the 7200rpm unit delivers maximum watts-per-TB efficiency. It has a 0.35% annualized failure rating based on 24/7 operation, and a five-year limited warranty to back that up. Data security doesn’t go amiss, either, with hardware-based Seagate Secure disk encryption.

WD Elements Desktop 22TB (WDBWLG0220HBK-NESN) External HDD: was $550 Now $410 at Amazon

Save $140 With its USB 3.0 connector, this external HDD is designed to be a plug-and-play solution for computer users after a quick boost in storage, optimized specifically for Windows with NTFS pre-formatting but with support for other OSs too. You shouldn’t need to be a pro to use this mains-powered 22TB unit, which is best suited for at-home high-capacity storage.

Seagate Expansion 5TB (STKM5000400) Portable External HDD: was $150 Now $120 at Amazon

With nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon, all you’ll need to connect this tried-and-tested favorite to your machine is its USB 3.0 cable. The small form factor makes it ideal for carrying in your laptop bag, and it’s just as capable backing up your device as it is holding large files as an off-device solution. The affordable price also buys you Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services, including access to a lab-based data recovery attempt if things go wrong.

Seagate BarraCuda 5TB (ST5000LM000) HDD: was $220 Now $139 at Amazon

Another firm favorite from the popular American brand, this 2.5” internal HDD is good for build-your-own PCs and DIY upgrades. The 5TB model is the highest-capacity BarraCuda model and builds on more than 20 years of BarraCuda history. Despite its affordable price tag, the 15mm drive features a capable 6Gbps SATA connection, the company’s Multi-Tier Caching (MTC) technology for improved read/write performance, and access to its Rescue Data Recovery Services.

Toshiba Canvio Basics 2TB (HDTB520XK3AA) Portable External HDD: Now $62 at Amazon

Toshiba’s wallet-sized portable hard drive is one of Amazon’s most favored models, with well over 72,000 reviews and an average of 4.7 stars. It’s a highly affordable, great-looking model, that’s also available in 500GB, 1TB, and 4TB flavors. The USB 3.0 Type-A connector ensures maximal connectivity, but Toshiba will also sell you a USB-C version if you need it.

WD Red Plus 10TB (WD101EFBX) HDD: was $285 Now $190 at Amazon

Western Digital’s Red-branded internal hard drives are built specifically for 24/7 applications, making them ideal for your at-home or SMB NAS device. The 7200rpm 3.5” Red Plus model supports NAS devices with up to eight bays and is available in sizes up to 14TB, where they’re built to withstand high heat, vibration, and activity levels.

LaCie Rugged USB-C 5TB (STFR5000800) Portable External HDD: was $175 Now $163 at Amazon

This go-anywhere hard drive promises protection against 4ft drops, 1-tonne crushes, and rain, even boasting an IP67 rating, making it a perfect choice for creatives and travelling workers. It even comes with a one-month trial of the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan. If the reversible USB-C cable doesn’t work for you, you can take advantage of the included USB 3.0 adapter to maximize compatibility.