Best Cyber Monday portable power station deals 2023

The much-awaited Cyber Monday is almost here and it is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. This year, the event is scheduled for November 27th, but you may be able to find deals starting a day earlier, on Sunday, November 26th. If you’re looking for good deals on portable power stations, then this is the perfect time to buy and save some money.

Get ready to snag the most incredible Cyber Monday deals of 2023! Look no further because our team of expert deal hunters has done all the hard work for you. We've scoured every corner of the internet to bring you the biggest and best savings available. No matter what you're after, be it the latest tech gadgets or stretching your budget a little further, we've got you covered with our selection of unbeatable deals.

Gone are the days when portable power stations were only for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. Nowadays, they're perfect for anyone who needs a reliable backup power supply during a brownout or works in rural areas. Say goodbye to power banks and portable laptop battery chargers and hello to versatile and robust mobile power stations that will keep you going no matter what.

Our collection of portable power stations includes various price points, so you can find one that suits your budget. Whether you need a high-capacity power station to keep your devices charged on the go or a compact power station for emergencies, we've got you covered. And the best part? We'll update this post as new deals are uncovered.

So, what are you waiting for? Start browsing our selection today and get ready to save big on all your favorite tech products. And don't forget to check out the central Cyber Monday 2023 hub for even more amazing deals!

Best Cyber Monday portal power station deals of 2023

Duracell 300W Portable Power Station: Was $399 Now $189

Save $210 Duracell offers more than just batteries for remote controls. This powerful portable power station is now available at a discounted price, providing 300W of solar power in a compact 7.5 lb package, making it much more affordable than usual. It comes equipped with USB, AC, and DC ports, an LED light, and a user-friendly LCD screen. The power station can be charged in just six hours and can provide four laptop charges, 13 hours of wireless connectivity and 47 hours of light. Don’t miss out on this deal and buy it now before it’s too late!

Ecoflow River 2: Was $289 Now $228.12

Save $61 The River 2 is a portable power station that comes from a company with a good reputation for quality products, EcoFlow. It is our current favorite among portable power stations and is available at a discounted price with an additional coupon. The device comes with USB, USB-C, and outlet ports, one-hour fast charging, an LCD screen, and a peak power output of 600W. It is perfect for camping trips, work visits, and any other situation where you need a reliable power source.

Jackery Explorer 300: Was $300 Now $227

This Jackery unit delivers 300W power across multiple ports, is compatible with Jackery solar panels, features a sturdy carrying handle, and charges up to 80% capacity in under two hours.

Bluetti EB3A: Was $349 Now $226 Save $123 The EB3A is equipped with reliable UPS ability, ensuring that your electronics will continue to operate smoothly even if there’s a power outage. Featuring nine different power outlets, this portable power station is incredibly versatile. With its light weight, LCD screen, 600W of output wattage and ability to charge up to 80% in just thirty minutes, it’s perfect for anyone in a hurry. Moreover, the EB3A can be controlled using Bluetti’s smartphone app, making it even more convenient to use.

Anker 521: Was $300 Now $210

Save $90 Anker’s 521 is an excellent portable power bank that comes with an upgraded LiFePO4 battery, which is covered by a five-year warranty. With an impressive 256Wh capacity and six output ports, it proves to be a perfect companion for camping trips and outdoor adventures. This product boasts one of the largest flashlights available in the market, and it also has more USB-C ports compared to many of its competitors. The power-saving mode is an added advantage that lets you conserve the battery when you cannot easily charge.

Ugreen Portable Power Station PowerRoam 1200: Was $1000 Now $749

Save $251 Ugreen’s PowerRoam 1200 is a lightweight portable power station that’s perfect for outdoor activities and as a backup power source. It boasts ultra-fast charging, 13 output ports, and can power devices up to 2500W, which is impressive for a 1024Wh solar generator.

Grecell T300: Was $270 Now $240

Save $30 If you use Amazon’s coupon, you can almost double the discount on Grecell, which means you can get 600W of power output for a much lower price. This is a significant amount of electricity available at a relatively inexpensive price point. Additionally, the Grecell has eight output ports, short-circuit protection, and can be charged from a wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel. This makes it a versatile and practical power source for multiple settings.

Westinghouse iGen 200s: Now $138

With its bright blue finish, you’ll never lose sight of this power station. It can output up to 300W, providing ample power to your portable devices. The outlets can be locked to prevent accidental power drain, and at just 4.03 lb, it’s the lightest product in this roundup. If you’re looking to save on weight, this is the portable power station for you.

FlashFish Solar Generator: Was $140 Now $100

Save $40 This is the most affordable portable power station in our roundup. It has a maximum output of 200W and five output ports which make it less powerful and versatile than other units mentioned here. However, it is suitable for basic camping trips and outdoor activities. It works with solar panels and weighs only 4.07 lbs. Although it lacks some features, it is still acceptable at this price point.

Mango Power E Home Backup & Portable Power Station: Was $4250 Now $3613

Save 15% The Mango Power E is a portable off-grid power unit with an impressive 3.5kWh battery capacity and 3kW output. You can increase the capacity and output by connecting two units, which would give you 14kWh capacity and 6000W output. The unit is equipped with a 240V split-phase, which allows you to run heavy-duty appliances. You can charge the unit via the mains or using the solar charger.

Jackery Explorer 240: Was $300 Now $168

Save $132 The Jackery Explorer 240’s smaller version is one of our favorites, and this even more affordable unit provides 240W of outdoor power through four different outlets with a peak power level of 200W. It can be charged using solar panels, has a sturdy handle for easy carrying, and weighs only 6.6 lbs. Although it may not have the most extensive range of features, it is lightweight, user-friendly, and you can rely on Jackery to provide the quality required in outdoor settings. Don’t forget to look for a coupon to get extra savings!