Best Cyber Monday mini PC deals 2023

Cyber Monday is on the way - and our experienced deal-hunters are currently tracking the latest Cyber Monday mini PC deals. Black Friday might be over, but there's still time to grab some unmissable discounts.

We love mini PCs at TechRadar Pro. These little desktop computers pack all the punch of a traditional PC into a smaller space, making them ideal for anyone who wants to save space without compromising performance.

Our testing team has already tried and tested the best mini PCs. So, we know exactly what you need to look for, where to find the most significant discounts, and what makes the best Cyber Monday deal. Bookmark this page as we continue to update with the latest mini PC deals. And if you're looking for more savings, check out our hub for the best Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday mini PC deals US

Apple Mac mini M2 (2023): was $599 Now $499 at Amazon

Save $100 This is our pick for best mini PC overall - so we have to spotlight this deal on the Apple Mac mini M2. In our review, we called it "the best PC you can buy." In a series of tests, performance was consistently brilliant whether it was basic office tasks or editing 8K video. It's on the large size for a mini PC, but very powerful, with a good port selection including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, and HDMI.

Momentplus Windows 11 Pro PC: was $139.99 Now $109 at Amazon

Save $31 A stunning piece of technology that's available at a rock bottom price. I've never seen so much technology crammed into something so cheap for Cyber Monday. Core i3-performance, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and much more. Windows 11 Pro is the icing on the cake. Just about the cheapest mini pc worth buying.

Beelink Mini S12 Pro: was $189 Now $151 at Amazon

Save $38 Powered by Intel's 12th generation N100 chip, the Beelink S12 Pro mini PC is an ideal pick for video streaming, conferencing, image editing, and general office tasks. The machine is fitted with 16GB RAM and a 500GB M.2 SSD, which should make for a fluid user experience even when working across multiple apps and windows.

Beelink SER5 Pro: was $329 Now $259 at Amazon

Save $70 With a AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with built-in AMD Radeon 8 Cores Graphics, the Beelink SER5 Pro has a lot going on under the hood. Elsewhere, you'll find a very good 1TB storage and 16GB RAM (upgradable to 2x32GB). The machine also supports 4K displays across three screens, with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C ports.

Acemagician micro PC: was $373 Now $269 at Amazon

Save $104 This Acemagician mini PC packs the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chip, 16GB RAM, and upgradeable 512GB SSD. We've enjoyed our time testing out different Acemagician models for their performance and design. This is a more traditional mini PC, boasting Wi-Fi 6 for higher connection speeds and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. There's also HDMI, DisplayPort and Type-C ports.

Kamrui AK1 Plus: was $250 Now $136 at Amazon

Save $114 The Kamrui AK1 Plus comes with a N95 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD (upgradeable to 2TB). With that low memory and storage, it's fair to say this is designed an all-rounder for general tasks like streaming, conferencing, and office jobs, although you can get the more powerful 16GB RAM model with either 512GB or 1TB SSD, The unit can be mounted to a monitor, with support for 4K dual-screen output.

GMKtec mini PC: was $140 Now $130 at Amazon

Save $10 Now this really is a mini PC - GMKtec's compact offering measures just 2.8x2.8in, an ideal size for carrying around. The machine has an Intel N5105 chip which will easily handle light workloads and office tasks. There's also 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which can be added to with microSD cards up to 128GB. It only has Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5, but connectivity is otherwise great, with USB 3.2, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, and two HDMI ports with 4K support.

Blackview MP60 Mini PC: was $300 Now $179 at Amazon

Save $120 The Blackview MP60 runs on WIndows 11 (and 10), packs in an Intel N5095 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. That makes this machine a good pick for a range of tasks, with enough RAM to let you get on with multi-tasking across multiple windows and apps. The Intel UHD Graphics and support for dual 4K displays is great, and the unit also has a VESA mount for attaching to monitors.

Acemagician AD08 AMD Ryzen 9: was $859 Now $659 at Amazon

Save $200 with coupon The Acemagician AD08 is designed chiefly for gamers - and that means it's a real workhorse machine with a powerful processor capable of keeping up with demanding tasks. When we reviewed this unit, we liked what was on offer, but strongly urge you to pick the AMD Ryzen 9 model over the Intel i9 machine, which is also on a Cyber Monday mini PC deal for $400.

Kamrui GK3 Plus: was $300 Now $170 at Amazon

Save $130 Kamrui's GK3 Plus here boasts N95 chip is supported by 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. There is also an 8GB/256GB model Port selection is good. There are four USB ports, split between 2.0 and 3.0 speeds. Alongside the two HDMI ports there's also a VGA connection - essential for hooking up older monitors.

Beelink Ser5 Pro mini PC: was $349 Now $255 at Amazon

Save $94 This Beelink Ser5 Pro comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, which has a 4.3GHz maximum boost frequency ideal for heavy workloads. The machine also supports up to three 4K displays. One for content creators and serial multi-taskers.

GMKTek NucBox K3 Pro: was $470 Now $399 at Amazon

Save $71 In our experience, this is probably one of the top mini PCs you can buy right now, in terms of cost-to-power. RUnning Windows 11 Pro as standard, the GMKtec NucBox K3 Pro boasts an Intel i7 4.7GHz CPU, a generous 24GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. There are also five USB ports, though just one is USB-C, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. Our pick for Cyber Monday mini PC deal under $400.

Blackview MP80: was $240 Now $190 at Amazon

Save $50 The Blackview MP80 hosts the 12th Gen Intel N95 chip, a fair 12GB RAM - far better than many 8GB mini PCs we've seen in this price bracket. The 256GB storage isn't huge, but fair for most cases. Those specs make it a great all-rounder for everyday users and everyday use, from work, study, or play.

Beelink U59 Pro Mini PC: was $229 Now $169 at Amazon

Save $60 with coupon A coupon offer rather than a Cyber Monday deal on this Beelink U59 mini PC. After testing this unit ourselves, we didn't hesitate to call it "a mini system done right." It offers serious value-for-money but doesn't compromise on performance, making it perfect for the home, office, or home office. We also love the intuitive user experience, which has a lot common with a typical entry-level desktop.

Kamrui AK1 Pro: was $260 Now $160 at Amazon

Save $100 with Prime The Kamrui AK1 Pro is powered by the popular Intel Celeron N5105 CPU, and houses 12GB RAM - somewhere in the middle of most mini PCs. Storage is 256GB, but can be expanded to up to 2TB - as well as an Intel Celeron N5105 CPU. It can also support a 4K display and has five USB ports.

Geekom Mini IT12: was $619 Now $469 at Amazon

Save $120 Running Windows 11 Pro on an Intel Core i7-12650H and 16GB RAM, the Geekom Mini IT12 is a bit of a workhorse when it comes to mini PCs - and a great pick for multi-tasking creatives with a mult-monitor set-up. Storage is provided by a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which can be expanded up to 2TB. There's support for 8K multi-screen display thanks to two USB 4.0 ports, or two 4K monitors via HDMI 2.0 ports. Elsewhere, there's the speedy WiFi-6E, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Beelink SER6 MAX Mini PC: was $669 Now $480 at Amazon

Save $189 One of the best mini PCs for gaming, the Beelink SER6 has a variety of specifications, making it just as good for home and office use and design work as it is for playing games. More potent than the SER5, this mini desktop computer is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, with eight cores/16 threads, running at a base speed of 3.2GHz and a max speed of 4.75GHz. It includes 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Beelink SER5 MAX Mini PC: was $399 Now $319 at Amazon

This mini PC is an absolute powerhouse guaranteed to meet all your computing needs and exceed your expectations. It is powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. Whether you're a gamer, programmer, or video editor, this mini PC has the processing power you need to do the job. In addition to its impressive processor, this mini PC comes with 16GB of SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 500GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD.

Intel NUC 13 Pro: Now $999 at Amazon

If you’re looking for cutting-edge business performance, you should check out the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor. With 12 cores (4P+8E), 16 threads, 18MB Intel L3 Cache, and a 35W TDP, this processor is designed to deliver exceptional performance in any setting, be it a business, school, office, or home.

MINISFORUM Venus Series UM773 Lite: was $560 Now $424 at Amazon

Save $136 The MINISFORUM Venus Series Lite Mini PC is a powerful machine featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor with eight cores and 16 threads that can handle any task with ease. With a base clock speed of 3.2 GHz that can boost up to 4.75 GHz, this mini desktop is the perfect choice for anyone looking for speed and efficiency.

Beelink SER3 Mini PC: was $399 , Now $299 at Amazon

Save $100 with coupon The Beelink SER3 mini PC is a powerful and efficient machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, four cores and eight threads, and AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics. Its compact size and low power consumption make it ideal for various scenarios, including home entertainment, office work, and gaming.

Blackview MP200: was $600 Now $309 at Amazon

Save $291 with coupon The Blackview Mini-PC MP200 has a powerful Intel Core i5-11400H processor that boasts six cores, 12 threads, a 12 MB cache, and a turbo frequency of up to 4.5 GHz. Its high-frequency guarantees smooth operation, intelligent processing, and optimal processor stability, resulting in outstanding performance.

Best Cyber Monday mini PC deals UK

Apple Mac mini M2 (2023): was £649 Now £594 at Amazon

Save £55 The Apple Mac mini M2 is without a doubt our top mini PC - when we reviewed it, we called it "the best PC you can buy." It's on the larger side for a mini machine, but it's the trade-off for an intensely powerful machine. In all our tests, the Mac mini performed brilliantly - from basic office tasks to editing 8K movies. It hosts two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

Beelink Mini S12 Pro: was £249 Now £167 at Amazon

Save £82 The Beelink S12 Pro is a popular mini PC for simple needs - think streaming videos, creative and design work like photo editing, and general office tasks, from office documents to conferencing. This model comes with 500GB M.2 SSD and 16GB RAM for a smoother performance compared to some.

Beelink SEI12 Mini PC: was £459 Now £336 at Amazon

Save £123 with voucher Powered by the 12th gen Intel i5-12450H, this Beelink SEI12 mini PC is good option for anyone who finds truly budget mini PCs too weak for their needs. The machine has 16GB RAM and a 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD, which makes for speedy saving and retrieving of files. The only slight drawback for us when we tested this unit in our review were the internal inaccessibility and inability to use the USB-C port for monitors.

Beelink SER6 Pro: was £469 Now £336 at Amazon

Save £133 with voucher The Beelink SER6 Pro is a mini PC that means business. It's one of our favourite machines. We reviewed a slightly different configuration of the SER6 Pro, and awarded it 4.5 stars - we had no choice, frankly, it offered the ultimate performance NUC from Beelink. This model has the AMD Ryzen7 5700U processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

Blackview MP60 mini PC: was £300 Now £255 at Amazon

Save £45 Smart and small, the Blackview MP60 is available in a range of configurations, but we like this as the all-rounder choice. The processor is an Intel N5095 CPU, with 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. There's also Intel UHD Graphics with support for dual 4K displays.

It can even be attached to a monitor via the included VESA mount.

Acemagician T8Plus: was £280 Now £180 at Amazon

Save £100 with coupon For a space-saving mini PC, the T8Plus from Acemagician is a compact solution. Despite its stature, it's as powerful as you'd expect from the company whose line-up includes the AD08 gaming mini PC. The T8Plus has a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake N95 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. There's no Wi-Fi 6, but otherwise connectivity is good, with 4K multi-screen support.

Beelink SER5 mini PC: was £409 Now £288 at Amazon

Save £81 with voucher The Beelink SER5 is a great choice for coders and programmers, or for office use. It features a AMD Ryzen5 5560U chip, with 16GB RAM and 1T SSD storage. For connections, there's HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-Type-C, abd even has support for the faster Wi-Fi 6.