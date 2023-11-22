I've tested the best and these are the printer deals you should add to your Black Friday wishlist

As we embrace the digital era, office workers and casual consumers alike continue to use printers for a range of applications, but they’re getting more expensive in their journey to becoming feature-filled and more sustainable.

Whether it’s a conventional inkjet printer, a high-speed laser model, or one that uses thermal technology, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday printer deals available right now. Before you get carried away with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and year-end deals, and any other promotions including offers of free ink, take the time to set out our expectations and needs to make sure you’re getting the best value. You can also check out our roundup of best printers and best small business printers to help you make the decision.

Consider things like printing speed (measured in pages per minute), the print quality, and whether it has any other features such as an automatic copier. With sustainability in mind, also bear in mind its eco-credentials and the cost and impact of ink and toner refills and replacements. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top black Friday printer deals

Nelko Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer: was $170 Now $90 at Amazon

Save $80 This bargain wireless label printer connects to all major mobile and desktop operating systems via its own app and is a great option for solopreneurs and SMBs looking to keep up with their growing ecommerce brand. The thermal printing is rated at up to 72 4x6” labels per minute, and the 203 DPI quality means it’s good for shipping labels and custom stickers alike.

Canon PIXMA TR8620a AiO Inkjet Printer: was $200 Now $140 at Amazon

Save $60 Packed with features including AirPrint, a copier and scanner, and even fax, this Canon model is designed to cater to home office setups, where it can tap into your smart home. Link it to Alexa and it can order ink for you before you run out without the hassle of a monthly ink subscription, so you never have to wait for a delivery again.

Canon MegaTank G3270 AiO Inkjet Printer: was $230 Now $149 at Amazon

Save $81 This MegaTank printer promises high-volume, low-cost printing, by means of integrated ink tanks rather than conventional cartridges with built-in level indicators, promising up to 6,000 black and white copies, and 7,700 color copies. It’s affordable to buy because it makes do without auto two-sided printing and a touchscreen interface, but it’s also one of the more affordable printers to run, complementing any home office setup.

Brother DCPL2550DW Monochrome Laser Printer: Now $200 at Amazon

Small offices that find themselves printing tens or hundreds of black and white sheets in any given day will appreciate this laser printer’s 36ppm capacity. Similarly, administrators will love the 50-document auto-feeder for creating copies. The standard toner promises up to 1,200 pages, but you can also fit a high-yield replacement that can deliver up to 3,000 pages. Either way, you can benefit from automatic Amazon ordering when it’s running out.

Epson Expression Home XP-4200 AiO Inkjet Printer: was $115 Now $65 at Amazon

Save $50 Even though this is a budget-friendly model, it can still create borderless prints and supports auto duplex printing. Choose from a range of Epson ink subscriptions or go contractless and order your own. It’s best suited to casual users who won’t be limited to its maximum printing speeds of 10 and 5 ppm for monochrome and color, respectively.

Phomemo M110 Label Maker: was $75 Now $47 at Amazon

Save $28 Another mini printing machine designed to create labels, this Phomemo printer comes with a roll of tiny stickers you can use to label stock with barcodes or promotions. Because it’s a thermal printer, you won’t have to stay on top of buying ink, which give it an environmental benefit over conventional label printing methods. You have the choice of printing via Bluetooth with mobile devices, or connecting it to a computer with the USB cable.

Kodak Dock Photo Printer: Now $129 at Amazon

Avoid the hassle of waiting for your pictures to be printed and take control with the Kodak Dock, which promises high-quality 4x6” photos delivered straight from your Android phone with a built-in dock, via the Kodak Photo Printer companion app. iPhone users can still use the Kodak printer via an included adaptor. Each cartridge will give you up to 120 prints – more than enough for your photo wall.

HP DeskJet 2755e AiO Inkjet Printer: Now $85 at Amazon

This budget-friendly HP model is designed to make at-home printing easy, with a 60-sheet rear-input tray and capacity for up to 25 sheets at the front. HP also reckons that its self-reset functionality can spot and fix Wi-Fi connectivity issues automatically, helping to reduce downtime. This model comes with three months’ free HP Instant Ink.