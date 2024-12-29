AMD-powered, liquid cooled Comino Grando AI sever gets reviewed but I still can't see any octo Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs configuration

96-core ThreadRipper was paired with two Nvidia H100 NVL GPU with 188GB memory

Last month, Comino announced it was taking preorders for Nvidia's next generation GPU

Comino unveiled an AMD workstation with six RTX 4090 GPU in early 2024

Comino, known for its liquid-cooled systems, recently released the Grando H100 Server, a high-performance solution tailored for AI and HPC workloads.

This new model features an AMD Threadripper PRO 7995WX processor, boasting 96 cores and 192 threads. Based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, the CPU supports up to 2TB of DDR5 memory, delivering generous bandwidth for large-scale data processing and computational tasks.

The processor, in this configuration, is paired with dual Nvidia H100 NVL GPUs, equipped with 94GB of memory each, for a whopping 188GB of GPU memory. The system is built around the ASUS SAGE WRX90 motherboard, which provides ample PCIe Gen5 lanes for GPUs and high-speed storage.

An excellent choice for enterprises and professionals

To maintain optimal thermal performance, the Grando H100 incorporates Comino’s advanced liquid cooling system. This features a centralized water block and quick-disconnect fittings, simplifying maintenance and minimizing the risk of leaks.

This efficient cooling design not only ensures stability under heavy workloads but also operates with reduced noise. For enterprise reliability, the server includes four 1600W redundant power supplies.

StorageReview, which tested Comino’s Grando Server and a workstation with six RTX 4090 GPUs earlier this year, describing them as “prime examples of GPU-driven performance systems done right,” benchmarked the new server and came away with mixed results.

As you'd expect, the Grando H100 excelled in AI-driven computational workflows and CPU-intensive tasks. In tests like Blender’s multi-core rendering, 7-Zip compression, and Y-Cruncher, it easily outperformed competing systems. However, the system’s performance in traditional rendering benchmarks, such as Luxmark and OctaneBench, saw the server lagging behind systems equipped with GPUs which are optimized for those tasks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Summing up its findings, StorageReview noted, “Overall, the Comino Grando H100 is an excellent choice for enterprises and professionals prioritizing AI optimization, computational tasks, and reliability in demanding environments. Its unique design and cooling innovations offer flexibility and performance for AI-driven workloads. However, alternative configurations like the RTX 4090-equipped Grando Server or RTX 6000 Ada-powered systems may be more suitable for users focused on traditional GPU rendering.”

We’re still eagerly awaiting a review of the Grando Server equipped with eight Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs, which Comino announced previously and is taking pre-orders for, but sadly there is still no sign of any benchmarks for that particular powerhouse.