What AMD needs to do to break Nvidia’s stranglehold on AI

Nvidia has dominated the semiconductor industry for years, making it nearly synonymous with artificial intelligence (AI) hardware. From self-driving cars to cutting-edge research, Nvidia’s high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard in AI. The company’s grip on the market has long seemed unbreakable–until recently.

In October, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) entered the market by unveiling its own AI chip aimed squarely at challenging Nvidia’s GPU monopoly. Since then, AMD has outlined an ambitious roadmap to expand its AI hardware portfolio over the next two years, positioning itself as a worthy competitor to Nvidia’s dominance. These are promising signs of an evolving landscape–but what can AMD do to tilt the scales in their favor?

Dr Seena Rejal Social Links Navigation CCO at NetMind AI.

The state of play

The semiconductor sector is starting to pay attention to the shifting market dynamics - as seen by AMD’s highly anticipated third-quarter results. A surge in data center revenues—up by 122%—indicates that AMD’s push into AI hardware is more than just a symbolic move. AI chip sales alone are expected to reach $5 billion this year, a promising signal for AMD as demand continues to outstrip supply.

Despite these gains, AMD faces an uphill battle against Nvidia. Global semiconductor supply chains remain strained, especially at TSMC, the world’s largest chip manufacturer on which both AMD and Nvidia rely. An established customer base suggests that Nvidia will likely retain its lead in the foreseeable future, souring future projections for AMD.

AMD CEO Lisa Su’s task now is to focus on the promising strides AMD has made to put the company in pole position to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the market.

Disrupting the status quo

If AMD is successful, this disruption will likely have far-reaching implications for the tech industry. Nvidia’s dominance has meant high costs and limited options for smaller tech firms and startups. Through my work with NetMind.AI, I've seen firsthand how essential affordable and accessible AI hardware can be for companies with limited budgets - for many vital innovators in the space, low-cost chips are essential. By opening up a more cost-competitive landscape, AMD’s entrance could be transformative for smaller players who need AI capabilities but have previously been priced out of the market.

To mount a credible challenge to Nvidia, AMD must focus on three essential areas: technological performance, price competitiveness, and enabling AI-driven commercial applications. If AMD can deliver on these areas, it could spell a new era of AI accessibility and affordability.

Technological offering

AMD’s product announcements this fall revealed a strong technological lineup, aiming to take Nvidia head-on with hardware designed for the most demanding AI workloads. Central to this strategy is AMD’s MI300 series.

With the MI300 series, AMD has created a direct alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs, focusing on the capabilities that matter most for AI processing: memory bandwidth, latency reduction, and power efficiency. The MI325X and its successor, the MI350X, bring performance improvements that could outperform Nvidia’s GPUs, making them viable options for training large-scale AI models and processing complex datasets.

The MI300 series includes the MI300A, a variant that integrates the EPYC processor and the MI300 GPU onto a single platform. This architecture boosts processing speed while lowering latency and power consumption, attributes that will be essential as more companies deploy large language models (LLMs) and generative AI applications that demand massive computational resources. AMD’s approach targets a broader audience, from mid-sized businesses to academic institutions, by offering hardware that meets high-performance needs without Nvidia’s price premium.

Price competitiveness

For years, Nvidia’s market control allowed it to set the bar high, making advanced AI hardware prohibitively expensive for smaller companies. AMD’s entry changes that dynamic. By positioning its MI300 series as a high-performance yet cost-effective alternative, AMD could force Nvidia to rethink its pricing, creating opportunities for businesses that previously found AI hardware out of reach.

The cost barrier in AI hardware isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a roadblock to innovation, especially for startups and academic institutions. High costs have often limited AI research and application to companies with the deepest pockets. If AMD succeeds in pushing prices down, it could democratize access to AI hardware, fostering a more inclusive environment for innovation.

At NetMind.AI, AMD’s new chips could mean that we—and many others—can build AI infrastructure that would have been financially untenable with Nvidia’s pricing. This has the potential to spur growth in various sectors, from fintech to healthcare, where access to AI could prove transformational.

AI-driven applications

As AMD’s affordable, high-performance AI chips become more widely available, we’re likely to see a proliferation of AI-driven applications in both established industries and emerging sectors. The MI300X’s large memory capacity and computational power are well-suited for deploying advanced models, including LLMs and generative AI tools. This opens up new possibilities for commercial applications, such as personalized customer experiences, predictive analytics, and real-time decision-making, areas where AI can have a tangible impact on the bottom line.

Increased competition in AI hardware can accelerate innovation cycles across industries that rely on real-time data and complex modelling, such as e-commerce, finance, and healthcare. For example, AI can enhance fraud detection in financial services, provide personalized experiences in retail, and improve diagnostics and treatment planning in healthcare. More accessible AI technology could help these industries integrate AI into daily operations, moving beyond pilot programs and isolated projects. With AMD providing alternatives to Nvidia’s ecosystem, companies can more easily find the hardware that fits their needs and budgets without sacrificing performance.

A competitive future for AI

At a time when AI is transforming global industries, competition in hardware can make the difference between exclusive access and universal availability. AMD’s challenge to Nvidia offers a glimpse of a more open future for AI hardware, where companies of all sizes can access the tools they need to innovate and grow. The road won’t be easy for AMD, but if they succeed, they’ll change the landscape of AI—and, in doing so, make advanced AI a reality for many more players in the tech industry.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro