The division of responsibilities between product and engineering has always been distinct; product teams decided what should be built, engineering teams determined how to build it, and organizations invested heavily in improving the handover between them.

Today, those traditional norms and expectations are changing. As AI accelerates software development, prototyping and decision support, the traditional boundaries between product and engineering are becoming increasingly artificial.

Regina Viadro Social Links Navigation SVP, Global Head of Digital Technology Services at Intellias.

While that’s definitely creating friction as long-established ways of working evolve, it also presents a much bigger opportunity: shifting the conversation from improving individual teams to building capability that compounds across the business.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Product leaders are being drawn into conversations about AI capabilities, data, governance and technical trade-offs. Engineers, meanwhile, are expected to think more deeply about customer outcomes, trust and commercial priorities.

Over the past 12 months, I’ve been surprised to observe how quickly AI has re-drawn the line between product and engineering, and I believe this convergence will become one of AI’s most significant organizational impacts.

There’s a significant competitive advantage to be gained from rethinking how product and engineering make decisions together, rather than simply how they collaborate.

AI has changed where value is created

Much of the conversation around AI has focused on engineering productivity, and that’s completely understandable. The ability to generate code and accelerate delivery can be transformative, but focusing only on speed misses the bigger opportunity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As software becomes easier to build, competitive advantage will shift toward making better product decisions and adapting more quickly once software reaches customers. That changes what organizations need from both product and engineering.

Product leaders can no longer rely on customer insight alone. They need enough technical understanding to judge what's genuinely possible, where AI creates value and where its limitations introduce risk.

At the same time, engineers are becoming much more involved in product thinking. AI-powered products don't stop evolving once they're released, so technical teams need to understand how customers use them, where trust breaks down and which changes will improve adoption. As a result, these technical decisions increasingly influence commercial outcomes.

The rise of the product engineer

One of the most interesting organizational shifts emerging from this convergence is the rise of the product engineer. I don't see this as a new job title, as much as a new mindset.

As AI takes on more of the implementation work, the most valuable engineers are those who understand the product as well as the technology. They connect technical decisions with customer needs, commercial priorities and long-term business goals instead of focusing solely on implementation.

That same evolution is happening within product management. AI-assisted prototyping makes it easier to test ideas, explore solutions and validate assumptions before development begins. Product managers are becoming more technically confident, while engineers are developing a much deeper understanding of the product domain.

Neither discipline is replacing the other. Instead, the gap between them is narrowing because AI removes much of the routine work that once separated their responsibilities.

Operating models need to evolve

Technology teams are largely still structured around specialist functions, with work moving sequentially between product, design and engineering; an approach that increasingly creates friction.

AI tools may accelerate development, but every approval cycle, clarification meeting and organizational hand-off still slows delivery. In many cases, those delays now take longer than the implementation itself.

That's why more organizations are experimenting with cross-functional AI Pods. Rather than traditional squads of seven or eight people, these smaller teams bring together product, engineering and business expertise around a shared outcome.

With AI taking on much of the implementation work, the team’s focus shifts towards supervision, judgement and decision-making, allowing them to resolve questions more quickly and move faster together. Most importantly, these teams stay collectively responsible for the customer outcome.

This changes leadership as well. Engineers with stronger product understanding can make more day-to-day decisions independently, reducing unnecessary escalation while giving product leaders more time to focus on strategy, prioritization and customer needs.

This isn't only about speed gains. The biggest benefit is in ownership. When teams understand both the technical challenges and the business objective, they tend to make better decisions throughout the whole product lifecycle instead of waiting for direction at every stage.

AI is changing the nature of technology leadership

AI is reshaping what makes product and engineering organizations valuable. As execution becomes easier to automate, competitive advantage shifts towards judgement, domain expertise and a deep understanding of customer problems.

That requires more than adopting AI tools. It means redesigning operating models around shared ownership, faster decision-making and clearer accountability for outcomes, rather than preserving organizational boundaries that were designed for a different era of software development.

As AI becomes embedded across the software lifecycle, the distinction between product and engineering will continue to narrow. Technical fluency and product judgement are becoming complementary capabilities, enabling faster decisions and a clearer focus on delivering customer value.

We've featured the best AI chatbot for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit