Adobe targets big business with release of Express for Enterprise

Adobe has continued its courting of big businesses with the release of a new Express for Enterprise design app.

The new business-oriented launch comes with a raft of AI generation tools powered by Firefly Image Model 3, alongside support for data monitoring and analysis. Alongside the latest business tools, the company is already teasing the upcoming release of Firefly Custom Models in the enterprise app, for large companies looking to train their own AI models.

Keeping businesses on brand is high on the agenda for the enterprise version of Express, with the new app also featuring template locking and style controls to ensure control over the brand even during high-volume asset creation.

What's new?

While it may lack the name recognition of Photoshop or Acrobat, Adobe Express is one of the best graphic design software tools we’ve tried. It’s a lightweight image and video editor ideal for designers and non-designers, and chiefly centered on the creation of sales and marketing assets. We recently tested out the software - you can see what we thought of the standard app in our Adobe Express (2024) review.

Already a popular pick for solo users and small teams, the new Express app, after a stint in beta, offers plenty here for enterprises. AI is central to modern Adobe apps, and Express for Enterprise is no different, boasting Firefly Image Model 3 available directly in the app for the creation of commercially safe AI graphics and images.

According to Adobe, “users can upload reference images and use Firefly to generate new images based on the style, mood, lighting, layout or composition of the reference images with a simple prompt.” Powered by the Firefly AI art generator, new tools include Bulk Create and Generate. Users will also have access to standard AI tools, including Text to Image, Text to Template, Text Effects, Generative Fill and auto-translate for asset localization.

Integration with Acrobat, Photoshop, and Illustrator are par for the course for the design app - and have always been seamless in our experience - but Express for Enterprise also works with the marketer-centric Adobe GenStudio for additional data and performance metrics.

“Adobe Express for Enterprise is the only solution that brings together enterprise-grade brand management, intuitive tools, advanced AI designed to be safe for business and seamless workflows with world-class creative apps,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express Product Group and Creative Cloud Services.

You can try Adobe Express for Enterprise by clicking here