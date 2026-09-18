Portable monitors give your laptop a second screen wherever you work. The Asus ZenScreen MB166C has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and anti-glare finish, with a single USB-C connection handling DisplayPort video.

• Best for: Professionals and travellers who want a second laptop screen they can easily carry between home, the office or trips away.

• The deal: The Asus ZenScreen MB166C is £73 (was £94) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: At just 780g, it's easy to carry in a laptop bag, while automatic orientation, a foldable sleeve and built-in tripod socket give you plenty of flexibility when setting it up.

Why we recommend it

We've had good experiences testing out previous Asus portable monitors in the ZenScreen line, but this is one of the more practical models. This ZenScreen is light enough to carry alongside a laptop. Its 15.6-inch panel gives you a lot more working space and it can automatically switch between landscape and portrait orientations. There's a tripod socket on the back if you don't want to use the included foldable sleeve. The 178-degree viewing angles should also make positioning it easier when you're working in a cramped space.

For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable monitors.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the price from £93.98 to £72.64, giving you a £21.34 saving of approximately 23%. This is not the cheapest we've seen this screen however. It has been as low as £69 in the past, but that's only £4 less than the current deal price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ZenScreen MB166C if...

You regularly work away from a permanent desk and miss having the additional screen space of a desktop setup. It's particularly useful for keeping email, documents or reference material on a second display while working on your laptop.

❌ Skip the ZenScreen MB166C if...

Your laptop doesn't support USB-C connectivity, or you're a creative professional, as the 60Hz refresh rate and 250-nit brightness are geared more toward productivity and general use.