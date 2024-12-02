A better deal than the Mac Mini M4? This mind-blowing $169 AMD Ryzen 5 mini PC with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is the one I’d buy
There's no better mini PC when it comes to sheer value for money
The Bosgame E2 Ecolite Mini PC (and here) is the fastest mini PC under $200 you can buy right now and the one I’d buy with my own money if I had the choice; it costs only $169 at Amazon (with Prime access), a saving of $50 or 23%.
In a sea of mediocre Intel CPUs (N95, N97, N100, N5105), it shines through with ease and I’d be glad to pay even $100 for what it proposes. Its lynchpin component is an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that obliterates anything in this price range.
Today's best Mini PC deal
I dare anyone to find a better mini PC for this price. Ryzen 5, 16GB. 512GB SSD. That thing will fly on office applications without breaking a sweat, buy it while you can!
No scrimping on the two other vital components; there’s 16GB of DDR4 (in dual channel to maximize performance) and a 512GB PCIe 3 SSD which should be fast enough for most tasks. I counted 10 ports in all, including five USB ports and a Gigabit Ethernet connector.
The Vega 8 graphics is powerful enough to drive up to three 4K monitors and the presence of Windows 11 Pro makes it a very potent workstation (yes it has a VESA mount so you can place it behind a monitor, I’ve got a list of affordable monitors here).
It uses the tried-and-trusted barrel-type power supply and Bosgame provides a 1-year warranty (shame that Amazon doesn’t offer the usual upsell for optional multi-year aftersale warranties). You should be le to swap the bundled Wi-Fi 5/Bluetooth 5.0 card for something far better (if you are inclined to do so).
Check out our review of the 4-star Bosgame U56 mini PC, which has a very similar chassis and has the option to add a secondary SATA drive.
Also consider
- The Kamrui AK1 Plus ($129 at Amazon) has an N100 CPU with 12GB of DDR5 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a removable part that can house a 2.5-inch SATA HDD or SSD. Note that other versions exist; N95/8GB/256GB for $115.94, N95/16GB/512GB for $134.10.
- The YXK S13 Ultra ($159.99 at Amazon) is an N100-powered newcomer on our radar. It doesn’t have an OS from what we gather and its slightly different form factor is part of its charm. I like the fact that it has a DisplayPort and WiFi 6 plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
- The Nimo is another N100 mini PC but with a slightly different proposition. It embraces a white color scheme (a rarity in this environment), has a microSD card slot and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for the price ($149.99 at Amazon).
- It looks like the smaller sibling of the Apple Mac Mini; this is the Acemagic Visa V1 ($159 at Amazon) with an N97 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is more compact than its rivals and I like the brushed metal finish. As expected, it has fewer ports (but still a DP one) and runs Windows 11 Pro.
