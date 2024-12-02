A better deal than the Mac Mini M4? This mind-blowing $169 AMD Ryzen 5 mini PC with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is the one I’d buy

The Bosgame E2 Ecolite Mini PC ( and here ) is the fastest mini PC under $200 you can buy right now and the one I’d buy with my own money if I had the choice; it costs only $169 at Amazon (with Prime access), a saving of $50 or 23%.

In a sea of mediocre Intel CPUs (N95, N97, N100, N5105), it shines through with ease and I’d be glad to pay even $100 for what it proposes. Its lynchpin component is an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that obliterates anything in this price range.

Today's best Mini PC deal

No scrimping on the two other vital components; there’s 16GB of DDR4 (in dual channel to maximize performance) and a 512GB PCIe 3 SSD which should be fast enough for most tasks. I counted 10 ports in all, including five USB ports and a Gigabit Ethernet connector.

The Vega 8 graphics is powerful enough to drive up to three 4K monitors and the presence of Windows 11 Pro makes it a very potent workstation (yes it has a VESA mount so you can place it behind a monitor, I’ve got a list of affordable monitors here).

It uses the tried-and-trusted barrel-type power supply and Bosgame provides a 1-year warranty (shame that Amazon doesn’t offer the usual upsell for optional multi-year aftersale warranties). You should be le to swap the bundled Wi-Fi 5/Bluetooth 5.0 card for something far better (if you are inclined to do so).

Check out our review of the 4-star Bosgame U56 mini PC, which has a very similar chassis and has the option to add a secondary SATA drive.

