Largest desktop hard drive ever breaks another record; 28TB Seagate Expansion desktop hard drive has lowest Terabyte cost I've seen in 2025

STKP28000400 is a 28TB desktop hard drive from Seagate's popular Expansion family

It includes Seagate's Data rescue service should the drive fail to work

Despite its massive capacity, it still features the now-obsolete USB-A port

Best Buy has listed the Seagate STKP28000400 desktop hard drive as part of its well-known Expansion series, featuring an impressive 28TB capacity.

The size of this drive is noteworthy, and though it does support the slightly retrograde USB-A interface, it should be enough for most use cases, ensuring hardware cross-compatibility and high transfer speeds. It is a shame though that there's no plan to have a Type-C connector that wouldn't require a separate power connector.

Seagate 28TB Expansion desktop HDD: $389.99 at Best Buy This is available on preorder only at the time of writing. What you're looking at is the largest hard disk drive currently available for sale, internal or external. At 28TB, it can store more than 1,000 Blu-ray disks.

Built-in data recovery support

The STKP28000400 includes Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services, offering users an extra layer of security by assisting in recovering data if the drive encounters issues.

Priced at $389.99, the STKP28000400 is currently available from Best Buy and Provantage on preorder. It provides one of the lowest per-terabyte ratios on the market, costing about $14.22 per TB. HDDs from its rivals like the WD Red Pro (24TB) cost $23.75 per TB while the WD My Passport 6TB HDD costs $24.99 per TB.

Seagate has a long history of releasing large-capacity hard drives, and recently unveiled the Exos M, the world’s largest hard drive with a 32TB capacity.

Desktop hard drives are often cheaper than internal HDD at the same capacity and that's because of economies of scale. A lot of DIYer have resorted to shucking external HDDs in order to extract hard drives and use them in NAS devices.

You may also like