1Password introduces recovery codes and QR-code sign in
1Password looks to add even more security
1Password has launched two new features to make using one of the best password managers even easier.
First off, recovery codes will look to help 1Password users securely recover their accounts even without their account password or secret key.
The second feature will provide users with the means to add their 1Password account to a new device quickly and securely by scanning a QR code with their mobile device, acting as a multi-factor authenticator.
User experience just keeps getting better
1Password has been working hard in recent months to improve security and user experience, with the launch of the every-device secure sign-in solution back in May 2024, providing businesses with the means to manage sign-ins on every device registered to the organization.
The recovery codes should be set up while you have access to your account, otherwise you may struggle to log in if your forget your password or secret key. The unique code should be stored somewhere safe until you need it.
The QR code scanner provides a secure channel between your mobile device and the device you are signing in to. As an added bonus, 1Password have also made manual sign in easier and more intuitive. Currently in beta, this feature is expected to be fully functional by the end of summer 2024.
More from TechRadar Pro
- These are the best free password managers
- How to optimize costs and minimize technical debt in a multi-cloud environment
- Take a look at our guide to the best password generators
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict has been writing about security issues for close to 5 years, at first covering geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division). Benedict then continued his studies at a postgraduate level and achieved a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Benedict transitioned his security interests towards cybersecurity upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, focussing on state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.