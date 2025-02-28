Waze 5.4 just gave you another reason to switch from Google Maps
Heads up on heads-up display support
- Waze 5.4 adds support for heads-up displays
- It works on selected cars
- The update is rolling out across Android and iOS
Waze version 5.4 is rolling out now for drivers across Android and iOS devices, and it comes with a useful new feature that may just convince you to switch over (or switch back) from Google Maps: support for heads-up displays behind vehicle steering wheels.
Many cars now come with two screens, one for the main infotainment panel (which is where you'll find Android Auto or Apple CarPlay), and one directly in front of the driver, showing key details like speed, mileage, gas levels, and so on.
It's this second screen that Waze has now expanded to on select vehicles (via 9to5Google). It means you can see where you're going without glancing across at the main Android Auto or Apple CarPlay display, making it easier to keep your eyes on the road.
As you might expect, this only works on select vehicles for now – those with a graphical heads-up display, for a start. Waze hasn't said which cars are supported, but some BMW, Ford, and Polestar drivers have reported seeing the feature in action.
On the road
Waze now shows on my instrument cluster after latest update from r/waze
Some photos posted to Reddit show Waze navigation instructions on a heads-up display – you can see that the graphics stick to the basics, most likely to minimize distractions and adapt to the limited space on this second screen.
This kind of deeper integration has previously been possible on a few car models with Google Maps and Apple Maps as well – but with Waze 5.4, we now have another mapping app that can provide a more seamless driving experience.
Even though it's been owned by Google for more than a decade at this point, Waze continues to hold its own as a separate app from Google Maps: it offers a simpler, friendlier interface and more in the way of community features.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As for fuller heads-up display integration, that's a whole other story. Apple and Google are keen to do more with this screen, while car makers would rather have control over the software experience – which goes some way to explaining the CarPlay 2 delay.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The iPhone 16e doesn’t have MagSafe, but apparently Apple thinks you didn’t want it anyway
This Find My exploit lets hackers track any Bluetooth device – here’s how you can stay safe