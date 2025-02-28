Waze 5.4 just gave you another reason to switch from Google Maps

Waze 5.4 adds support for heads-up displays

It works on selected cars

The update is rolling out across Android and iOS

Waze version 5.4 is rolling out now for drivers across Android and iOS devices, and it comes with a useful new feature that may just convince you to switch over (or switch back) from Google Maps: support for heads-up displays behind vehicle steering wheels.

Many cars now come with two screens, one for the main infotainment panel (which is where you'll find Android Auto or Apple CarPlay), and one directly in front of the driver, showing key details like speed, mileage, gas levels, and so on.

It's this second screen that Waze has now expanded to on select vehicles (via 9to5Google). It means you can see where you're going without glancing across at the main Android Auto or Apple CarPlay display, making it easier to keep your eyes on the road.

As you might expect, this only works on select vehicles for now – those with a graphical heads-up display, for a start. Waze hasn't said which cars are supported, but some BMW, Ford, and Polestar drivers have reported seeing the feature in action.

On the road

Some photos posted to Reddit show Waze navigation instructions on a heads-up display – you can see that the graphics stick to the basics, most likely to minimize distractions and adapt to the limited space on this second screen.

This kind of deeper integration has previously been possible on a few car models with Google Maps and Apple Maps as well – but with Waze 5.4, we now have another mapping app that can provide a more seamless driving experience.

Even though it's been owned by Google for more than a decade at this point, Waze continues to hold its own as a separate app from Google Maps: it offers a simpler, friendlier interface and more in the way of community features.

As for fuller heads-up display integration, that's a whole other story. Apple and Google are keen to do more with this screen, while car makers would rather have control over the software experience – which goes some way to explaining the CarPlay 2 delay.