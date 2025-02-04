Google Maps could get its most useful Gemini AI upgrade so far soon to speed up your searches

Hidden code points to another Gemini and Google Maps integration

You'll be able to ask Gemini about places on the map

There's no official word on when the feature will actually go live

We've seen a smattering of Gemini AI features added to Google Maps so far, and it looks as though another integration is on the way: a pop-up option to ask the AI model about any location you're looking at on a map.

The feature isn't live yet, but code for it was spotted by Android Authority in the latest version of Google Maps for Android. If you invoke Gemini with a place selected in Google Maps, you'll see an Ask about place button above the standard search box.

Tap that button, and the location reference is appended to your Gemini search – so you can ask the AI what type of place it is, how to drive there, whether or not it's suitable for families, what its history is, or anything else you like.

It's the latest in a series of contextual 'chips' that have been added to the Gemini assistant, which try and anticipate what you're going to search for – you might see a chip displaying Ask about screen or Ask about video, for example, depending on what you're looking at.

Gemini's rapid expansion

Gemini contextual chip for Google Maps - YouTube Watch On

There's no official word on when this extra Google Maps functionality might go live, but considering the code is in place, it shouldn't take too long to appear. It's the latest example of Gemini getting its hooks deeper into apps from Google and other developers.

In recent months we've seen updates enabling Google Gemini to take more control of your smart home, see what's on your phone screen, and summarize your messages in Google Chat so you don't have to read through every single one.

Updates are also appearing across apps for photos, music, phone calls, and weather, with extensions linking the AI bot into apps such as Spotify and WhatsApp. It looks as though the influence and reach of Gemini will grow and grow.

This is all happening while the tricky issue of AI hallucinations remains a problem: let's hope Gemini doesn't give users any false information about tourist hotspots, famous landmarks, or local coffee shops (maybe double-check the details, just to be sure).