This ingenious iPhone grip has lived on my 15 Pro Max for six months – here's how it has transformed my iPhone camera experience

Over the years, I've tried a bunch of iPhone camera accessories that promise to elevate the smartphone photography experience. To be honest, few, if any, have done that. Either they were a hassle to carry, needed constant charging, or simply didn't add any value to the creative experience, and I swiftly lost interest. So when the Fjorden camera grip popped up on my radar, I was a little sceptical... but curious enough to take it for a spin.

I've been using the Fjorden grip for about six months now, since late summer 2024, and remarkably, it's stayed attached to my iPhone 15 Pro Max more or less constantly during that time. That alone is a testament to its enduring allure.

The original marketing hype promised to turn your iPhone into a "proper" camera, which was a stretch, although they've since changed their messaging to "Shoot like a Pro with your iPhone." That said, the ingenious design has made me behave differently and, as promised by the hype, shoot with my iPhone more seriously, with more consideration and creative intent. That alone makes it a worthwhile investment, and my iPhone photography during this period has evolved for the better.

Elevating the iPhone camera experience

Ultimately, the Fjorden Grip is designed to simply to give you a better hold on your iPhone along with physical controls for shutter, zoom, exposure, focusing, and more. It does just that and does it exceptionally well.

It's lightweight and relatively unobtrusive even when stored, attached to an iPhone in a jeans back pocket. I've kept it attached to my iPhone more or less constantly, which says a lot.

The grip is good enough for my relatively big hands and easy to hold. The two-stage shutter button is infinitely superior to the native camera controls on the iPhone 15 Pro, and while the iPhone 16 has the new and pretty good camera button, the Fjorden grip still improves the "photography experience," especially when shooting one-handed.

It must be noted, though, that the ergonomics are considerably better in the horizontal orientation when taking landscape photos. Taking vertical pictures, popular with most social media platforms, creates a more clunky ergonomic experience. The grip can be rotated to use in the upright position, pivoting around the central attachment "clasp," but this will disconnect the MagSafe connection and compromise stability. It feels flimsy and precarious using it this way. I tended just to rotate the iPhone and grip, which was fine but required both hands.

Fjorden price and availability The Fjorden Basic bundle costs $159.99 / £139.99 on the Fjorden website and includes the camera grip and adhesive adapter. The Fjorden Plus bundle adds a MagSafe case and costs $179.99 / £169.99. Fork out $199.99 / £199.99 for the Pro bundle and a clamshell case plus wrist strap is also bundled in, while the Ultimate bundle ($239.99 / £229.99) further includes a MagSafe adapter. Australia availability and pricing TBC.

Usefully for one-handed shooting, a handy wrist strap is included in the Pro Bundle. While not a groundbreaking accessory worthy of writing about, this increasingly helpful strap is great for shooting on the streets, especially as photo-snatching thieves are becoming more prevalent. I also frequently find myself photographing in slightly precarious places, such as leaning over the deck of a ship, where the strap is a useful safeguard against accidental dropping.

It should be mentioned, though, that the fabric used to attach the wrist strap could and should be stronger. I have already worn through the "loop" on one side, and the second loop looks threadbare and soon to break. In the big picture, this seems a small and relatively superficial point to focus on, but it is an important one nonetheless. I find it surprising that when everything else is so well considered and crafted, the bundle would fall short on perhaps the easiest thing to get right.

In addition to the strap, the Pro Bundle includes the MagSafe camera case to attach the grip to the iPhone, an adhesive adaptor if you want to use your own case, and a carrying case. Other bundles in the Fjorden range include the Ultimate package, which adds a magnetic adapter for the Fjorden Grip with thumb rest, tripod, and cold shoe mount.

The Fjorden grip is powered by a CR2032 battery, which Fjorden claims will last about a year. After five months of pretty heavy use, my device is at 80%, so this seems to be an accurate assertion. The grip connects to an iPhone via Bluetooth, which drains the iPhone battery significantly during heavy shooting. This is annoying, and you'll have to carry a battery pack if you plan to shoot a lot. The Bluetooth connectivity means the grip will double up nicely as a remote trigger, too.

Camera apps for seasoned photographers

The grip works with the Fjorden Camera App and third-party apps like Camera Pro (I didn't test this) and is soon to be fully integrated with the Leica LUX Pro app. Fjorden and Leica have formed a partnership, and it is now branded as "Fjorden, a Leica Camera Company." Perhaps it won't be long before it also gets the iconic Leica "red dot" (and price increase).

The accompanying free Fjorden Camera App lets you shoot in Full Auto, Manual Mode, or Portrait Mode, and it's very good. It is now only available when you purchase the grip, which is a shame as even without the grip, it's a good "pro-spec" smartphone camera app. When used with the grip, it comes into its own.

Together, the Fjorden Grip and camera app give you complete control over your iPhone camera. The scroll wheel allows you to easily control exposure, shutter speed, ISO, a set of seven film emulations or styles, focus, and white balance. Exactly how you prefer to configure these parameters is up to you and can be customized in the settings. Exposure control, precise focusing, and film emulation are the three I used most, and I prioritized these on the scroll wheel.

Image 1 of 3 Manual exposure, custom white balance, film looks – the Fjorden app gives plenty for seasoned photographers to sink their teeth into. (Image credit: Ben Brain) (Image credit: Ben Brain) (Image credit: Ben Brain)

Naturally, the association with Leica means there will be integration with the Leica LUX pro app, too, although at the time of writing it is not fully integrated. I have tested a beta version with some integration in place, and it seems good with some lovely Leica-styled "looks." On the downside, there is a monthly subscription with the Leica LUX Pro, which, after the cost of the grip, might not sit well with everyone. However, I understand there will be Fjorden + LUX Pro bundles coming in the near future that might offer a better incentive.

Either way, the Fjorden app is more than good enough and a delight to use. There is currently no Android version.

(Image credit: Ben Brain)

Verdict

Some minor niggles notwithstanding, I love this grip. It’s been pretty much in my back pocket, attached to my iPhone 15 Pro Max, since I acquired one around six months ago. It’s been around the world, literally and taken quite a bashing. As my sample photos show, there’s some cosmetic wear and tear, but with the exception of the loop that attaches the hand strap to the iPhone, it’s still in good shape.

What I really love, however, is how the grip has made me change my artistic behaviour when using my iPhone. I now make photographs with more intent, carefully considering composition and light in a way that I previously reserved for my ‘proper’ camera. To this extent, the device lives up to its marketing hype.

The controls are not only ergonomically sound, but they also allow me to control my exposure value (EV) easily, focus precisely, and tweak other parameters, giving me more creative control over my image-making. What’s not to like!