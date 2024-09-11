Goodbye, smashed screens? iPhone 16 front glass is now 50% stronger, according to Apple

If, like us, you tend to be a tad clumsy with your expensive iPhone and frequently send it crashing to the ground in an anxiety-inducing tumble or two, Apple has some good news. That’s because the latest iPhone 16 range apparently boasts the company’s toughest-ever front glass surface, which could help prevent one too many trips to the phone surgeon.

At the company’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ show on September 9, Apple explained that the iPhone 16 has “industry-leading” durability levels, with “our new, most advanced glass-ceramic formulation.” This upgrade is coming to every phone in the iPhone 16 range, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as the entry-level models.

When talking about the “glass-ceramic formulation,” Apple is referring to the Ceramic Shield that forms the iPhone’s front-facing glass. Since 2020, Apple has been equipping its iPhones with this glass-ceramic surface in order to protect against cracks and scratches. Developed alongside glass manufacturer Corning, it’s much tougher than a standard glass front panel.

And in the iPhone 16, Apple says that the Ceramic Shield is now 50% tougher than the first-generation Ceramic Shield that appeared in the iPhone 12. It’s also twice as strong as the glass found in any other smartphone, according to Apple. If accurate, that’s pretty impressive – and welcome news for upgraders who like to test iPhone durability to the limit.

Stronger than ever

(Image credit: Apple)

As with many of Apple’s claims in the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, we didn’t get much in the way of specifics. For instance, we don’t know whether the “50% tougher” claim refers to the screen’s scratch resistance, ability to withstand fall damage, both, or something else entirely.

Still, it’s reassuring to hear Apple be so bullish on its devices’ durability. Given that the Ceramic Shield was already a significant upgrade over previous iPhone displays, a 50% increase in the screen’s toughness is a promising sign.

Does it mean you should throw out your screen protector? Perhaps not, at least while we’re still waiting for proper durability test results to surface. But with a new, stronger Ceramic Shield in attendance, your iPhone 16 should be able to take a beating and still come up smiling.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors