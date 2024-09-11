Goodbye, smashed screens? iPhone 16 front glass is now 50% stronger, according to Apple
A better barrier for butterfingers
If, like us, you tend to be a tad clumsy with your expensive iPhone and frequently send it crashing to the ground in an anxiety-inducing tumble or two, Apple has some good news. That’s because the latest iPhone 16 range apparently boasts the company’s toughest-ever front glass surface, which could help prevent one too many trips to the phone surgeon.
At the company’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ show on September 9, Apple explained that the iPhone 16 has “industry-leading” durability levels, with “our new, most advanced glass-ceramic formulation.” This upgrade is coming to every phone in the iPhone 16 range, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as the entry-level models.
When talking about the “glass-ceramic formulation,” Apple is referring to the Ceramic Shield that forms the iPhone’s front-facing glass. Since 2020, Apple has been equipping its iPhones with this glass-ceramic surface in order to protect against cracks and scratches. Developed alongside glass manufacturer Corning, it’s much tougher than a standard glass front panel.
And in the iPhone 16, Apple says that the Ceramic Shield is now 50% tougher than the first-generation Ceramic Shield that appeared in the iPhone 12. It’s also twice as strong as the glass found in any other smartphone, according to Apple. If accurate, that’s pretty impressive – and welcome news for upgraders who like to test iPhone durability to the limit.
Stronger than ever
As with many of Apple’s claims in the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, we didn’t get much in the way of specifics. For instance, we don’t know whether the “50% tougher” claim refers to the screen’s scratch resistance, ability to withstand fall damage, both, or something else entirely.
Still, it’s reassuring to hear Apple be so bullish on its devices’ durability. Given that the Ceramic Shield was already a significant upgrade over previous iPhone displays, a 50% increase in the screen’s toughness is a promising sign.
Does it mean you should throw out your screen protector? Perhaps not, at least while we’re still waiting for proper durability test results to surface. But with a new, stronger Ceramic Shield in attendance, your iPhone 16 should be able to take a beating and still come up smiling.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.