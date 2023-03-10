Why more is better when it comes to features in visual tech

With the surge of tech innovation brought on by unprecedented and disruptive challenges over the last few years, our technology must be able to adapt to support various needs in our day-to-day lives, from work to school to play and beyond. This doesn’t just apply to devices like laptops (opens in new tab) and smartphones (opens in new tab), though. In recent years, monitors have evolved tremendously to offer sophisticated features and functionalities that are capable of complementing the increasingly hybrid lifestyles that many enjoy and prefer today.

Though Gartner estimates that the number of device types that remote workers use will increase from three to four by 2024, in the monitor space, technology providers have been incrementally increasing the multi-functionality of displays so that users can do more with one when a multi-monitor setup isn’t feasible or desired. Monitors (opens in new tab) that can serve multiple purposes and offer visual benefits across different use cases can reduce complexity for the user by enabling them to seamlessly make the switch from work to entertainment via a single interface. Then, there are unique form factors that enable new capabilities to support our evolved way of life.

When considering how best to design monitors and displays to fit the unique demands of today, it’s important to understand the role multi-functional visual technology plays in supporting hybrid lifestyles, modern use cases, and versatility for today's “prosumer.”

Hybrid lifestyles require versatility

This idea of multifunctionality in the monitor space has been more pervasive over the last two years as the “professionalization” of in-home technology became more commonplace. Traditionally, in-office employees would have been provided with a more premium monitor at work and they’d purchase another monitor for their home use that wasn’t as feature-rich. When remote and hybrid work (opens in new tab) became more prevalent, people began to seek out higher quality, commercial-grade monitors for their home offices to parallel the experience they had become accustomed to at work. Monitors with higher resolutions, multiple port options, single-cable docking features, and other considerations meant to make all-day screen time more comfortable and convenient suddenly made sense for a broader population.

Stefan Engel Social Links Navigation Stefan Engel, VP & GM of Visuals, Lenovo.

Unlike laptops that tend to be more specialized for personal or professional use, monitors can be more generalized across both use cases because the average knowledge worker isn’t likely to buy more than one monitor to satisfy both work and personal functions. Being situated in the home, such monitors would be relied upon for daily work, yes, but also for personal uses cases, like gaming, side gigs, and creative passion projects – scenario-specific experiences that could actually be enhanced by the professional-grade features present.

As a result, consumer and commercial-targeted monitors are becoming more alike in functionality to cater to the needs of today’s end users. One example would be the gaming monitor (opens in new tab) which is increasingly being pursued as a multifunctional device that can also support hybrid and remote workers. Though there are many who prefer to purchase gaming monitors specifically for that purpose, there are some who look for efficient ways to use a single monitor.

For these people there are displays that have been traditionally categorized for gaming that now offer commercial-forward features like the KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch that was initially designed to enable people who needed to access two PC sources throughout their day to easily jump from one project to another, increasing their overall productivity (opens in new tab). Now, the gamer by night / remote worker by day appreciates that feature because it allows them to quickly toggle back and forth between their connected gaming console and their PC.

Another traditionally commercial feature that is now more prevalent on consumer monitors than in previous years is the USB-C port. As the demand for multi-functionality grows, more people want to use their consumer devices for work and professional devices for play – the USB-C port gives users the enhanced connectivity to do so. Ultimately, a monitor that serves multiple purposes across all aspects of a person’s life offers the versatility needed to match their hybrid lifestyle.

Modern screen use sets new functionality standards

The societal and lifestyle changes that have taken place over the last few years have not only affected how monitors are used, but what monitors are used, resulting in a reshaping of the standards for functionality as a whole. People are discovering the monitors they purchased for one reason, have implications beyond that particular use case and can benefit them in other areas of their lives as well. Yet, they are also looking for new ways to implement monitors with multiple functions to solve various pain points of their new working lifestyles.

Take office professionals, for example. VoIP (opens in new tab) monitors have increased in popularity for the home because of the built-in essentials that optimize the video conferencing (opens in new tab) experience. However, these monitors are no one-trick pony with many of them offering an array of features that address eye comfort, posture, and productivity, while also possessing the screen resolution to satisfy entertainment needs.

There’s also been an increase in interest in the ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) for home use to support a hybrid work model. Whereas these were previously primarily used in the office because of price-point, desk space and use case, more and more consumers see a purpose for securing these for the home for a more consistent experience from place to place. When more screen real estate is needed, ultrawide monitors offer the benefits of two monitors in one, especially when it comes with features like True Split that enable both sides of the screen to be used as two distinct workspaces.

In offices, the interactive large format display (opens in new tab) (iLFD) is another unique form factor that makes sense for the hybrid models of today because of the seamless onsite and remote collaboration it enables for dispersed teams. A nice alternative to mounting TV screens in meeting rooms, LFDs are versatile displays (some as large as 86-inches) that are designed to enhance meeting rooms and educational settings so that those on site can enjoy an elevated virtual meeting experience alongside those who are tuning in remotely thanks to the multiple functions these displays possess.

However, since fewer people are in the office, companies are reducing or converting large meeting rooms that seat 8-12 people into smaller hub spaces that accommodate just 4-6 people. Thus, smaller LFD models are being adopted to fit these spaces. Regardless of the size, LFD features like bright 4K monitors (opens in new tab), integrated whiteboard software, built-in speakers, microphones, and a modular web cam with AI-powered voice tracking and facial recognition technology make the meeting process seamless for everyone so they can stay engaged and on the same page.

Visual technology designed for all

It’s important for tech to be able to meet the needs of our day-to-day lives. A hybrid working model requires multi-functional devices that offer flexibility for daily tasks, without sacrificing screen size, durability or computing power. As such, updated features have emerged in the visual technology ecosystem that have been custom-designed to address the needs of today. Some popular categories driving the design of next-generation visual displays include:

Portability: Many workers utilize multiple monitors to increase productivity and want to maintain efficiency while working remotely in various environments. We’ve seen an uptick in the adoption of mobile monitors that offer elevated features like 16:10 aspect ratios for more efficient scrolling, or touch components that add versatility to a laptop experience along with the productivity of two screens. They also make for a convenient presentation screen for 1-2 people when hosting an on-the-go meeting onsite at a customer’s office or in a coffee shop.

Many workers utilize multiple monitors to increase productivity and want to maintain efficiency while working remotely in various environments. We’ve seen an uptick in the adoption of mobile monitors that offer elevated features like 16:10 aspect ratios for more efficient scrolling, or touch components that add versatility to a laptop experience along with the productivity of two screens. They also make for a convenient presentation screen for 1-2 people when hosting an on-the-go meeting onsite at a customer’s office or in a coffee shop. Eye Health: Increased screen time has resulted in people prioritizing eye health. Today, monitors, PCs and tablets are striving to be Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland certified and/or incorporate low blue light technology to prevent eye fatigue by reducing harmful blue light emissions, without compromising on color.

Increased screen time has resulted in people prioritizing eye health. Today, monitors, PCs and tablets are striving to be Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland certified and/or incorporate low blue light technology to prevent eye fatigue by reducing harmful blue light emissions, without compromising on color. Ergonomic Support: To address wellness holistically, ergonomic, adjustable stands have grown in popularity. Monitors that offer a wide lift range to accommodate people of all heights, and that can tilt, pivot, and swivel to the user’s most comfortable viewing position can help support better posture and further reduce eye fatigue as well as neck strain.

Digital done differently

From modular VoIP Stacks for remote work, to ergonomic designs for a more comfortable viewing experience, to portability and eyecare screen improvements, advancements in visual technology have substantially transformed the way we interact with digital devices.

Whether you’re designing a display solution or wondering what to look for in your next screen or monitor purchase, be sure to consider the use cases that should be addressed, the limitations you’re facing with current technology, and the features that will offer the best user experience.

We've rated the best monitors for home working.