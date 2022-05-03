Kobo Plus review

Kobo Plus aims to compete with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited by providing an ebook subscription service for its own ereader users. As a relatively new platform, it’s gotten off to a decent start but, at the time of writing, it has a very limited catalogue, with no access to audiobooks. That said, there are no limits to the number of ebooks you can download at a time as there is with Kindle Unlimited.

One-minute review

Kobo Plus is a relative newcomer to the ebook subscription market, following a similar model to Kindle Unlimited. It’s great for Kobo ereader users, although its availability is very limited at the time of writing. At present, it’s only available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal. There's no word yet on whether it will be rolled out to other markets, but if you live in any of the aforementioned countries and own a Kobo ereader, it's a more cost-effective way to scratch your reading itch than buying ebooks, particularly if you're a voracious reader.

There are some notable differences between Amazon's ebook subscription service and Rakuten's Kobo Plus. For starters, where Kindle Unlimited cycles through over a million titles as a ‘library’ of sorts, where you can ‘borrow’ up to 10 titles, Kobo Plus has no such limitations. You can download as many titles at once as you wish, and you don’t need to ‘return’ any in order to add more at a future date. That said, you won't 'own' the ebooks as they're not being purchased outright. Meaning, if you cancel your Kobo Plus subscription, you will lose access to the titles you've downloaded.

Kobo Plus’ limitation, as compared to Kindle Unlimited, is in its catalogue. When it launched in Australia and New Zealand in 2021, it had about 580,000 titles, but it seems to have grown a little since then... at least we're seeing a few more popular titles in the catalogue then when it first started. That said, it’s still a lot less than what’s available on Kindle Unlimited.

Moreover, Kobo Plus has no audiobooks in its catalogue, even if an audio version of a title is available on the Kobo Store.

Its other limitations aren’t unique to it: like Kindle Unlimited, you won’t see new releases on Kobo Plus and neither will you see a lot of mainstream authors. That said, we’ve seen the library improve since its launch and we’re hoping it expands to also including audiobooks soon, especially since the Kobo Libra 2 and the Kobo Sage have Bluetooth connectivity.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Kobo Plus: price and availability

Monthly CA$9.99 / AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99

30-day free trial

Where Kindle Unlimited has far more reach, Kobo Plus is only available in a few regions. It launched first in Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal in 2020, then arrived in Australia and New Zealand in 2021. Kobo has confirmed that it doesn’t have any plans yet to expand to other countries, but it’s possible that it’s just a matter of time before it becomes accessible in markets where the company’s ereaders are officially sold.

If you’re in Canada, Australia or New Zealand, a Kobo Plus subscription will set you back CA$9.99 / AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 a month, matching Kindle Unlimited… at least in Australia. This comes after a 30-day trial, which is what you’ll get with any other ebook subscription service like Kindle Unlimited or Scribd, and is plenty of time for you to road test the service.

You can sign up for the service via the Kobo website, app or an ereader, and if you live in Australia or New Zealand, you can also do so via the Booktopia app as well.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Kobo Plus library

Limited catalogue of ebooks

No audiobooks or magazines

With no more than 600,000 ebooks available on Kobo Plus, its catalogue is pretty limited when compared to its direct rival. But unlike Kindle Unlimited, which cycles through selections of its one million titles, every single ebook on the Kobo Plus platform is available to you to download.

Titles are spread across every genre, but browsing these are best done on a web browser or the Kobo mobile app, both of which offer a list of genres that you can use to filter the catalogue. If you’re trying to browse via a Kobo ereader, you’re limited to five categories of ‘most popular’, ‘new’, ‘page turners’, ‘hidden gems’ and ‘crime, mystery and thrillers’, each with just 20 titles listed.

If you’re looking for something specific, you can use the Kobo Store’s search bar on the ereader under the Discover tab and then filter by ‘Kobo Plus’ from the dropdown menu. During our testing of the service, we used the Kobo smartphone app to add books to our Kobo Plus library and then read on the Libra H2O and Sage tablets. This issue is not limited to Kobo’s platform; we had a similar problem with Kindle Unlimited, where it was easier to peruse the library on a desktop web browser than on a Kindle ereader.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

When we first started using Kobo Plus in 2021, we found the platform flooded with romance and erotica, just like Kindle Unlimited. While that hasn’t changed, we’ve started seeing more well-known authors appearing on the catalogue.

For example, fantasy fans will be glad to see some Terry Goodkind and SA Chakraborty’s The Daevabad Trilogy available, alongside Lady Colin Campbell’s Meghan And Harry and The Real Diana in the biography section for fans of the royal family. You’ll also find James SA Corey’s The Expanse books, Jeff Kinney’s Diary Of A Wimpy Kid and a few more popular titles like that.

There’s a decent collection of history books, plus an impressive selection of manga too, including Attack On Titan.

Anyone fond of the classics will enjoy Kobo Plus. From George Orwell’s 1984 to lots of CS Lewis, plus Agatha Christie, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Aldous Huxley and so much more, there really is plenty to keep you occupied for a long time.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

From what we can tell, the platform seems to be growing. We’ve been keeping an eye on it for a few months and the library is certainly looking better than what it was in 2021 – specifically, we can see more mainstream/popular authors listed now but they are still few and far between. That said, Kobo can't add any title to its subscription service unless the publication allows it.

Which explains the significant overlap on popular titles available on both Kindle Unlimited and Kobo Plus, but the latter trumps Amazon's ebook subscription service by offering all books in an entire series on Kobo Plus. For example, all three books in Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past (of The Three-Body Problem fame) are available on Kobo Plus (in fact, the extended series is), while Kindle Unlimited just offered two when we tested Amazon's platform.

That said, you won’t find any audiobooks on Kobo Plus. That might be because, at the time of writing, Kobo only has two ereaders with Bluetooth support (unlike Kindle where all of them can connect to a set of wireless headphones), making Kindle Unlimited a more economical option thanks to the availability of a different medium of storytelling.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Kobo Plus user experience

Ereader support

Well designed Kobo app

Like Kindle Unlimited, Kobo Plus is remarkably easy to sign up for on desktop, via the app or on a Kobo ereader. During our testing, the best overall experience of using Kobo Plus was via the app, but that was only because of how limiting it is to find your next read on a Kobo ereader. But the fact that you can use it on Kobo hardware makes it a lot more tempting than Scribd (which has no ereader support). The flipside to that is that the latter has a truly vast and varied library that includes podcasts, audiobooks, sheet music and more, something you won’t get on any other ebook subscription service.

For anyone using Kobo app on a smartphone or tablet, the subscription service is easily accessible as a tab on the homepage itself, as is the case on the Kobo website. On a Kobo ereader, on the other hand, you’ll find it under the Discover tab on the homescreen.

If you’re switching devices while reading, say from a phone to your ereader or vice versa, your library is synced almost instantly, as do pages. When we read a little on the iOS app and then moved on to the Kobo Sage, we got a popup on the ereader letting us know the correct page to start from, which is very handy indeed.

Our only negative user experience was when browsing Kobo Plus. While there are several genres to check out, book categorisation under each is very mixed up. You’ll find a whole load of fiction sitting under nonfiction subgenres, and this is particularly evident under History, where a lot of historical fiction and romance can be found. We found erotica listed under Comics, Graphics Novels and Manga, which also had The Expanse listed as well. It really does require some patience when browsing.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Kobo Plus vs OverDrive

Amazon Kindle users in the US are able to borrow ebooks from a local library, but this option isn't available anywhere else. For those living elsewhere, Kobo's ereaders could be the better, more cost effective tablet – as long as your local public library has OverDrive support, you can borrow ebooks as you would a physical one, and from the comfort of your own home.

Every single Kobo ereader comes with OverDrive baked in, so if you aren't too fussed about owning the titles you read, then borrowing them from a local library is a great way to save some cash. Joining a public library is usually free (or subsidised in some countries) and setting it up on a Kobo ereader costs nothing. Borrowing also costs nothing... you get where we're going with this.

Not only is OverDrive a free alternative, it might also be a better option in the choice of titles. It's likely that your local library has a better collection of digital books that you would like to read as compared to the unknown authors you'll find on Kobo Plus.

That said, the catalogue on the subscription platform is a treasure trove of undiscovered gems, so the choice between OverDrive and Kobo Plus will depend on what your personal reading preferences are.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

You’re a Kobo ereader user Being able to access the platform on an ereader is a huge plus as that’s what the tablets were designed for – reading ebooks. And if you’re a Kobo hardware user, then it’s a bit of a no-brainer to go with Kobo Plus over either Kindle Unlimited or Scribd if you’re keen on an ebook subscription service. Admittedly the library is still limited, but it does seem to be growing (albeit slowly), and could one day rival its Amazon competitor.

You love romance, thrillers and murder mysteries As mentioned earlier, there’s a huge number of romance novels on Kobo Plus, and there’s some erotica too. If that’s your jam, there’s plenty to keep you busy. Another genre that’s got a big selection is crime and thrillers.

You’re a power reader If you read a few books a month and are looking to save some cash, then a subscription service like Kobo Plus is a lot more economical than buying the individual titles. A single ebook from a mainstream publisher could cost you as much as a month’s subscription, so if you power through two or three in a month, that’s definitely a lot more cost effective.

You prefer audiobooks to ebooks You’re not going to find a single audiobook available on Kobo Plus, even if the ebook version is. If you’d rather be read to than read yourself, then you’ll need to purchase the audiobooks separately from the Kobo Store, making a Kobo Plus subscription of no use. Perhaps Rakuten will see fit to add audiobooks to its subscription platform in the future, but until then, you’re better off with an Audible subscription if you prefer audiobooks.

You prefer new releases and more mainstream titles As with Kindle Unlimited, you won’t find new releases and there is a large void when it comes to mainstream/popular authors and books on Kobo Plus. If your reading preference leans towards wanting access to, say, the top 10 most popular authors, you’re better off buying the titles from the Kobo Store than spending money on a subscription.

You're using OverDrive to borrow library books One of the best reasons to recommend a Kobo ereader is its baked-in OverDrive support that lets you borrow ebooks from a public library that supports the application. And it's free to use, you just need a library card. Another advantage of OverDrive is that your local library might have a far bigger catalogue of ebooks you'd prefer than what's available on Kobo Plus, making it a better option, particularly if you don't want to spend money to sate your reading needs.

Also consider

Scribd If you don’t own an ereader and would like access to a massive library, consider Scribd. You can read online on a web browser or use the Scribd app on a smartphone or tablet, and your monthly subscription also gets you free access to six other apps. And the Scribd library includes a plethora of ebooks, audiobooks, podcasts, sheet music, and other documents like recipes, business templates, court listings and some research papers. Read our in-depth Scribd review

Kindle Unlimited Kindle users who are also voracious readers could consider Kindle Unlimited. This gets you a much bigger catalogue than Kobo Plus, but you are limited by how many titles you can download at a time. To add more, you’ll need to ‘return’ the ones you’ve finished. Read our in-depth Amazon Kindle Unlimited review

[First reviewed May 2022]