Xbox Series X gameplay reveal: how to watch Microsoft's next-gen live stream

Microsoft has announced that it will reveal the Xbox Series X's gameplay for the first time on May 7 (that's tomorrow!), during a special episode of Inside Xbox.

The Xbox Series X's gameplay reveal will be the first time we get a look at next-gen gameplay from either Microsoft or Sony, and we can't wait to see those powerful Xbox Series X specs in action. We're also expecting Microsoft to announce a bunch of third-party Xbox Series X games, along with world premiere trailers and sneak peaks at some of the games.

In addition, Microsoft has said it will reveal more details on which of these games will utilize the next-gen console's Smart Delivery feature. It's shaping up to be an exciting reveal.

Want to watch the Xbox Series X reveal stream live? Then read on to find out all the details.

How to watch the Xbox Series X gameplay live stream

The live stream will kick off at 4pm BST/ 11am ET/ 8am PT on May 7 (1am AEST on May 8). We've embedded the stream below, although these streams typically don't go live until shortly before the event starts.

What to expect

According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal on May 7 will see us fans getting a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from Xbox's third-party partners, an update on how devs are utilizing the Xbox Series X and, finally, confirmation of the Xbox Series X games that will use Smart Delivery.

it's unlikely that we'll hear more about Xbox Series X hardware during this stream, so we probably won't get confirmation on the Xbox Series X price. In addition, while we're hoping to see more of first-party games such as Hellblade 2 and Halo Infinite, that doesn't look particularly likely either, as it seems this stream will focus primarily on third-party Xbox Series X games.

However, we do know that we're also going to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla in action on May 7, as it's tied up in an exclusive marketing agreement with Microsoft.

The Xbox Series X gameplay reveal is only the start of Microsoft's next-gen reveal plans. According to the company, this May 7 event will kick off Xbox 20/20, a stream which will take place each month throughout the rest of the year in the lead-up to the launch of the next-gen console.