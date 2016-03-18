This sensor wants to crawl into your bed and watch you sleeping

Beddit has no connection to the popular link sharing website of a similar name, even though the logo embraces a similar color palette, but instead the company is focused on giving you the best possible amount of sleep.

Many different devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers and even mobile phones want to crawl into bed with you to make sure you're getting the best sleep you can – but Beddit wants to make that process even simpler.

The sensor slips under the sheets, on top of your mattress, to monitor how well you're sleeping. It's not an unwanted lumpy part of the bed as it's the same thickness as a tape.

Climbing into bed

The biggest benefit compared to other sleep tracking tech is you don't have to keep an uncomfotable device on your person all evening. You can just crawl into bed and the tracker does the work.

From there it will monitor your full body movement, heart rate and respiration to work out how deep - and therefore efficient - your night's sleep was.

It does mean your bed needs to be near to a power outlet though – it'll need to run off the mains to work. It connects to your phone and will send through sleeping tracking details directly to the app, which is compatible with iOS and Android.

Beddit will automatically know when there's someone in the bed as well, but so far there's no news on tracking for other bedroom activities. You'll need to buy some specialist tech for that.