Why private cloud is among the elite

Cloud computing is the delivery of computer system resources over the internet. There is no active management of these resources by the user or storing the resources on the computer’s hard drive. Through cloud computing, users can access online servers for computing purposes.

The computer resources availed by cloud computing include data storage, processing, networking, servers, and database management. Cloud computing allows users to access data centers spread out across the globe via an internet connection. This phenomenon involves various models that enable flexible access to resources and provide scalable solutions.

Types of clouds

Let’s first address the different types of clouds before we dive into the features of private cloud. There are various cloud types based on the deployment, who has access, and how they are hosted.

Public Cloud

This cloud platform is managed by third parties responsible for providing the infrastructure and cloud services. Public clouds offer significant storage space and other services to the public over the internet. Public clouds offer scalability through the pay-as-you-go model, where users can pay for more cloud capacity based on their needs.

Public clouds provide the virtual infrastructure that provides processing power for app and software deployment. It also allocated storage space for the application database with data security and backup options.

Private Cloud

This platform is managed by a single organization and works on private cloud infrastructure. It has grown in popularity, especially for businesses looking to comply with various regulations. Each user gets allocated multiple resources that are different from other organizations. Users with authorized access will utilize these computer resources. Private Cloud delivers many of the key benefits of a traditional public cloud server with the power, capabilities, and security of an isolated infrastructure on dedicated hardware.

Hybrid Cloud

This platform combines infrastructure from public and private cloud platforms. The hybrid cloud platform allows application deployment. These applications’ technical and business needs can drive their placement on either the public or private cloud. Businesses may, for example, put production workloads on the private cloud but burst into the public cloud when more capacity is needed. Another model is to deploy applications on the private cloud with disaster recovery on their public cloud.

Benefits of private cloud

Control

Private cloud platforms give users as much control over security, access, and apps as the business needs. This flexibility allows the IT department to make changes to the cloud when needed or allow and restrict access to various apps or data.

Private cloud also gives businesses the option to maintain control while using a third party for managing and maintaining infrastructure changes. This type of managed service can be highly beneficial to grow firms that need support to scale. With this, the IT team can allocate computing resources according to business needs while maximum flexibility in resource management.

Customization

Private cloud services from Liquid Web allow you to tune your platform based on your business needs. You can make configurations based on your business security and feasibility needs. You can allocate resources such as computing power and data storage based on your application deployment needs.

Stability

With private cloud services from Liquid Web, you don’t have to deal with downtime from a public system. You don’t have to store your data on physical drives, as you can keep the information on various remote servers that are accessible online. This way, you can provide sufficient security for your data and ensure the platform is up and running.

Security

Private cloud is an ideal solution to protect a company’s sensitive data as it allows an organization exclusive access to configure the cloud to fit its unique security needs. A private cloud runs on certain physical machines, making its physical security easier to ensure. Cloud access is also more secure with a private cloud environment because it is accessed through private and secure network links, rather than the public internet.

Cost

Managed private cloud hosting is more cost-efficient as the hosting partner sets up and manages the entire hosting infrastructure, including hardware and the cloud platform itself. This management level still allows business owners to access VMs and applications so the cost savings exist without limiting access to the essential elements. According to a recent 451 Research survey , 41% of IT professionals stated private cloud hosting is cheaper than public cloud hosting. Another cost benefit is having just one price to pay that covers all needs from setting up to management to fixing errors and issues. This allows businesses to better project costs and not endure unexpected expenses as problems arise.

Performance

Private cloud is said to provide enterprise-level performance capabilities within reach for small and medium sized businesses. DevOps provides businesses with flexibility and control Introducing new apps is a lot easier with private cloud and it does not require an IT professional to do so. Because of this flexibility with changes your own infrastructure does not hem you in.

Scalability

Because of the virtualization makeup of private cloud hosting, users can scale performance capabilities as the business grows and needs it. Increased necessary CPU, RAM, and storage can easily be added to the private cloud without a full dedicated server.

Private cloud use cases

Any business looking for flexible and cost-effective cloud services can work with a private cloud infrastructure. If the business is experiencing or may experience spikes in resource needs or the business handles sensitive data that requires compliance measures, then private cloud is a great option.

Private cloud can be used by anyone looking to deploy front-end and back-end applications, websites, virtual desktops, and database management, but is also beneficial for the business that needs to offload some of the backend management of hosting systems. The private cloud allows businesses to run their software, handle big data, and run machine learning models or applications and grow with outsourced support.