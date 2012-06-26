Yahoo reaches agreement with Spotify to integrate music player

The Spotify music player will now be integrated within Yahoo's websites as part of a newly-announced partnership.

The dominant music streaming platform will initially appear within Yahoo Music before a roll-out across the rest of the company's portfolio of websites.

That means, Yahoo users will be able to listen to music while reading articles or browsing Yahoo content, thanks to the Spotify Play button.

In return, Yahoo says it will build an application for the fledgling Spotify app store, which will feature "original entertainment content" from the company.

Light up the web

"At Spotify we want to light up the Web with music and as Yahoo!'s global music partner we're able to reach their massive audience," says Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO & founder.

"We are really excited about the new Yahoo! leadership team and thrilled to partner with them to build great experiences around high quality content."

At one time such a coup would be massive news for Spotify, but as Yahoo battles to remain relevant in the online arena, a partnership with a white hot company like Spotify is definitely a bigger deal for the ailing internet company.

Yahoo's interim CEO Ross Levinson added: "Delivering compelling premium experiences across screens is core to our mission at Yahoo!. Spotify is the leader in the digital music field and together we can provide the "soundtrack" for users around the world.

"What Daniel and his team are doing is changing an industry, and we're thrilled to be partnering with them."

After the recent firing of former CEO Scott Thompson for lying on his resume, Yahoo needed a little positive PR and this could be just the ticket.