Stan plans 2016 activity, doubling local original production

Considering local streaming service Stan only launched at the start of the year, the venture has already had a fairly big impact on the local market.

And 2016 is set to be even bigger, with the company announcing that it plans to more than double local production over the coming year.

While the previously announced production of Wolf Creek will make its debut in 2016, the company has also confirmed a second season of its successful comedy, No Activity.

Lots of Activity

No Activity has been well received by both critics and subscribers, so it's not a huge surprise that the show is getting picked up for a second season.

While Stan has named both No Activity and Wolf Creek in its 2016 lineup, it's also promised new programs for the new year.

In any case, it's good news for Australians wanting to get their fix of quality original content, and will help Stan compete with Netflix's plans for even more TV next year as well.