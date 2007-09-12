New Sony VAIOs pack recordable Blu-ray

Sony has today unveiled three new additions to its VAIO range - the AR50-Series and FZ20-Series laptops and the L-Series desktop. Each features a recordable Blu-ray disc drive.

Ultimate entertainment laptop

The AR50-Series has, according to Sony, been created to be "the ultimate HD1080 entertainment notebook". Leading the line is the VGN-AR51SU, which combines a 17-inch WUXGA X-black LCD with a Blu-ray drive (capable of writing to 50GB discs), a 500GB hard disk and integrated TV tuner.

The FZ20-Series, meanwhile, is more compact, featuring a 15.4-inch WXGA LCD instead of the 1920 x 1200 pixel screen of its AR50 brother. There's no TV tuner in this one either, but the AR50-Series also boasts a recordable Blu-ray drive and an HDMI port for HD output to a compatible TV.

Finally, the L-Series VAIO is the successor to Sony's LA-Series. This desktop PC system includes a slot-in BD-R drive, twin analogue/DVB-T tuners and a 320GB hard disk. Sony also supplies a wireless keyboard and mouse, plus a glossy 22-inch X-black LCD.

A rallying cry for Blu-ray

"We want to give more people a clear path into HD," says Nicolas Barendson, head of VAIO Marketing at Sony UK.

"At its simplest, this means the ability to watch HD movies at home. For those who want to go further, some VAIO products have the power to edit HD content... We see Blu-ray Disc as the key to an HD future."

For the full specifications of the AR50-Series, FZ20-Series and L-Series desktop PC, take a browse through Sony's full press release here.