Best power banks 2021: portable chargers to keep your gadgets going

All your portable gadgets have the same problem - limited battery life - so you could almost certainly do with one of the best power banks to help keep your devices going when you're away from a fixed power source.

Whether you're looking to charge your phone, tablet, laptop, smartwatch, or other devices, there's a lot to consider before buying a power bank though. That includes how much capacity you need, how much you're willing to spend, and how slim or portable you'd like the device to be. You might even be tempted by a solar power bank if you're planning on being off the grid for a while.

If you're just planning to use it to charge your phone every now and then, a super high capacity power bank won't be essential but if you want to charge your laptop or Nintendo Switch, you'll need a lot more juice. More power typically ups the price and size so it's a balancing act to find the right power bank for you, even more so if you need to charge multiple devices at once.

So, where do you begin? Luckily, we're here to help. We've arranged the best power banks according to the key things you might be looking for. That means everyday power banks, lightweight ones, slim ones, high capacity power banks, along with wireless devices and ones that can use solar power to recharge. It's possible to spend a little and a lot on these so we've also looked at different budgets.

As a final note, what you won't find are any power banks from RavPower, Aukey or Mpow. These have all been removed from Amazon, seemingly due to the companies incentivizing people to write reviews by offering gift cards and the like. While these reviews might still be honest, the promise of money could spur people into writing overly positive and unrepresentative ones.

So while you can still find power banks from these companies elsewhere, we can't recommend them on the basis of this business practice.

Best everyday power banks

The best everyday power banks are fairly straight forward. These tend to be the ones you take for your usual day to work and back again. We're talking middling capacities while being easy enough to carry but not quite as lightweight or as slim as those categories. They're solid all-rounders even though they might not excel at any one thing. They do have the advantage of being typically well priced for what they offer, however.

1. iMuto 20,000mah power bank Affordable with most of what you need Reasons to buy + Large capacity for price + Has a screen Reasons to avoid - Chunky design - Very heavy

Offering mostly everything you could need at this price, the iMuto 20,000mah power bank has a 20,000mAh capacity that means you can charge the average smartphone over four times without a problem. The price is that it's a fairly bulky power bank and it's certainly heavy but with two ports and a screen that shows you how much charge is remaining, it's certainly practical if not particularly portable.

The Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh power bank is a bit more stylish for the price, and still offers a huge 20,100mAh battery so you can recharge multiple times without issue. It doesn't support Qualcomm's QuickCharge technology but we've found it still recharges pretty quickly with devices that support PowerIQ or VoltageBoost. Look out for the fact it can get a touch hot during use.

3. Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL 10,000mAh power bank Plenty of options with style too Reasons to buy + Extensive port options + Wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Large

Not the best of wireless charging options, the Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL 10,000mAh power bank is still worth considering as an everyday solution. It can charge two devices at once using both wired and wireless methods, with Lighting and USB-C ports an option too. Capable of dealing with almost anything you throw at it, it's a bit chunky and heavy but it does the job.

4. Mophie Powerstation Plus XL 10,000mAh power bank Ideally suited for iPhone users and smart too Reasons to buy + Integrated Lightning cable + Great fabric design Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it offers

The Mophie Powerstation Plus XL 10,000mAh power bank is ideally designed for iPhones and iPads thanks to its embedded Lightning cable. That means you can't lose it and you can't forget it either, saving you some time and effort. Besides that, the power bank has a smart soft fabric finish that looks rather nice compared to the typically plastic exterior of most power banks. It can charge two devices at once too via the 10W USB-A port and the integrated charger.

5. Veho Pebble P1 Pro 10,400mAh power bank Fast charging and a sleek design Reasons to buy + Two USB ports + Fast charging Reasons to avoid - Unusual design

The Veho Pebble P1 Pro 10,400mAh power bank doesn't look like other power banks because it uses a curved edge design. That might not work for everyone but it makes it quite sleek and stylish in our eyes. Able to recharge most phones at least two and a half times, it can charge via microUSB or USB-C which is pretty convenient much of the time, plus it's fast too.

6. Omars Mini Power Bank 10,000mAh Battery Plenty of port options for less Reasons to buy + Can charge three devices at once + Simple design Reasons to avoid - Not full USB-C speeds

The Omars Mini Power Bank 10,000mAh Battery allows you to charge up to three devices at once thanks to its one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It doesn't offer full USB-C speeds due to how it charges but it's not a great loss if you need to charge up multiple devices at once. Its small form is certainly useful when tossing it into a bag.

Best lightweight power banks

The best lightweight power banks rarely offer the most capacity but they're easy to store. The kind of devices you hardly notice you're carrying, they're there to help you out of a jam. While you won't be using them to recharge your laptop or games console, they're good for a quick boost to your phone when you've realized you overestimated your battery's capabilities.

1. Anker Astro E1 5,200mAh power bank Incredibly small yet quite potent for the size Reasons to buy + Very small design + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Limited capacity - No Qualcomm Quick Charge support

The Anker Astro E1 5,200mAh power bank isn't going to be a long term solution but if your smartphone simply needs an electronic pep talk of sorts, this will do the job. It has a low capacity of 5,200mAh but that's enough to charge your smartphone almost twice or a tablet to about 70%. During a busy day at work, it can make all the difference but don't count on it long-term.

2. Mophie Powerstation Mini Universal Battery Easily grippable and very lightweight Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + Easy to grip Reasons to avoid - Limited capacity

The Mophie Powerstation Mini Universal Battery looks pretty nice for the price and it's certainly lightweight. Capacity is a mere 5,000mAh but that's fine for daily use and you can charge multiple devices at once via the USB-C and USB-A ports. An integrated four-light LED power indicator shows you the charging status and current battery life at all times which is useful. It feels good in your hands too with a premium fabric finish and textured perimeter for an easy grip.

3. EAFU Power Bank Lightweight design with a built-in flashlight Reasons to buy + Charges up to 3 devices + Built-in flashlight Reasons to avoid - Not the most powerful

The EAFU Power Bank does more than just charge your phone and devices. It also has a built-in flashlight which is useful for when you're camping or suffering from a power cut. Capable of charging up to three devices at once, you might run out of juice faster than you'd like but that's reasonable for a device that's small and lightweight enough to fit into your pocket.

4. JvGoal Power Banks 12000mAh Crams in a lot to a small design Reasons to buy + LCD display + Small build Reasons to avoid - Best suited for smartphones

Small enough to fit into your hand, the JvGoal Power Banks 12000mAh will still charge your iPhone a few times and let you know exactly what's going on via its LCD display. The display shows the remaining power so you're in control with two USB output ports to give you some flexibility. It's impressive what it packs into such a small design.

5. Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank Lightweight if not particularly slim Reasons to buy + Decent capacity for price + Lightweight design Reasons to avoid - No Qualcomm Quick Charge support

The Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank looks bulky but it's surprisingly lightweight. Packing in plenty of juice for the price and size, it can charge an iPhone a couple of times without a problem as well as a tablet from 0% to 100%. There's no Qualcomm Quick Charge support but it's still pretty speedy. A matte finish makes it easy to grip too.

6. OKZU 10,000mAh Battery Pack Sleek and lightweight with quick charging support Reasons to buy + Quick Charge support + Thin as well as lightweight Reasons to avoid - Quick Charge only for one device

The OKZU 10,000mAh Battery Pack looks pretty sleek as well as lightweight. It has dual USB QC 3.0 ports which both support quick charging although you can only do so with one device at a time. Still, it's certainly useful and the 10,000mAh capacity means you won't run out of juice too soon either. Smaller than many phones, it's quite potent.

Best high capacity power banks

The best high capacity power banks are designed for power. That means they're typically fairly bulky and sometimes unwieldy things that you're definitely going to notice in your bag but they're built to last which is a huge help. If you need to be able to recharge all your devices multiple times and over a number of days, these are the power banks you need. Look out for how many ports they offer for maximum effectiveness.

1. MAXOAK 50,000mAh power bank A huge array of ports for the price Reasons to buy + Six ports + Huge battery Reasons to avoid - It's pretty big

Need to recharge everything you own and all at the same time? The MAXOAK 50,000mAh power bank is the one for you. It can charge six devices at once with its 50,000mAh capacity meaning you won't run out of power any time soon. It's capable of dealing with laptops and the Nintendo switch as easily as it is your smartphone or tablet so it's great if you're off the grid for a while

2. Charmast 26,800mAh power bank Good capacity at a low price Reasons to buy + Slim design + USB-C or USB-A Reasons to avoid - Less well known brand

Charmast is a less well known brand compared to other power bank supplies but it's keenly priced. It can charge your iPhone over 8 times as well as a MacBook twice with a choice of USB-C or regular USB-A. Its capacity isn't as vast as some options here but it's surprisingly slim and lightweight for what it offers meaning it's pretty convenient.

3. Yobon 30,000mAh Power Bank Plenty of port options at a keen price Reasons to buy + Four ports + Dependable capacity Reasons to avoid - Pretty heavy

The Yobon 30,000mAh Power Bank is able to charge up to four devices at once which is always a good starting point for a high capacity power bank. With 30,000mAh to use, it can charge your phone up about 10 times which should be good for mostly everyone. It's a fairly bulky and heavy unit because of all those ports but that's a small price to pay for so much juice.

4. Jiga 30,000mAh Power Bank Powerful and with a built-in flashlight Reasons to buy + Powerful and with a built-in flashlight + Good capacity Reasons to avoid - Bulky

Jiga reckons the Jiga 30,000mAh Power Bank will also most people about a week and that sounds about right. Able to charge an iPhone 12 over ten times, it's certainly powerful. Alongside that is a a useful flashlight feature for camping and a 5-segment LED indicator so you know how much power you have remaining at all times. Just look out for its bulkiness.

5. Bextoo Power Bank 30,000mAh Surprisingly stylish for a power bank Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Good capacity Reasons to avoid - Only two USB ports

The Bextoo Power Bank 30,000mAh only has two USB ports which is a bit of a shame but it's surprisingly stylish for a power bank which should appeal to some users. An LCD display shows remaining power at all times and you should be good to go for nearly 10 phone recharges. Micro-USB and USB-C are both supported which is convenient.

6. PowerOak 50,000 mAh Power Bank A powerhouse of a power bank Reasons to buy + High capacity + Six output ports Reasons to avoid - Incredibly bulky

The PowerOak 50,000 mAh Power Bank isn't designed for tossing in your bag without thinking about it because it's huge. However, it packs in a huge 50,000mAh capacity so we'll forgive it. It also crams in six output ports with one aimed at laptops, one for digital cameras, two for smartphones and tablets, and another couple too for good measure. This is the power bank to take camping or off the grid, but you'll need to plan accordingly weight wise.

Best slim power banks

The best slim power banks are slim enough that you don't have to plan ahead when taking them anywhere. They'll fit into your lifestyle well even though they might not offer the best capacity or the most features. We're talking convenience over function but that's great if you want to keep things light. Look out for enough power to keep your phone recharged a few times but don't count on recharging your laptop so easily with these and there probably won't be too many port options either.

1. Belkin 5,000mAh power bank Small in size, big in quality Reasons to buy + Compact design + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Low capacity

The Belkin 5,000mAh power bank is pretty small in capacity but that also means it's very slim too. You'll still be able to charge your phone a couple of times and it's MFI certified so you know it'll work well with all your Apple devices, as well as anything else you throw at it. If portability is everything, this is a reliable option from a good name.

2. INIU Power Bank Slim yet full of features Reasons to buy + Built-in flashlight + Charges up to three devices Reasons to avoid - Less well known brand

INIU is a less well known brand than some listed here but its INIU Power Bank offers a lot of features for the price. Still reasonably slimline, it has a built-in flashlight, the ability to charge up to three devices at once, plus bundles in a USB-C cable. Its 10,000mAh capacity is rather good for the size too so you'll be able to recharge plenty of devices.

3. Anker Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh Slim if a little long but with plenty of juice Reasons to buy + Slim design + Quite fast recharging Reasons to avoid - Quite long - No Quick Charge functionality

Slim if a little long, the Anker Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh is a reputable power bank from a reputable name. It can charge your iPhone 12 at least two times with a full charge for an iPad too thanks to its 10,000mAh capacity. It's about the size of many smartphones which isn't as sleek as some but Anker is a reliable name so you know you're guaranteed of safety here.

4. Anker Power Bank 20,000 A more potent slimline Anker power bank Reasons to buy + Two USB ports + High capacity for size Reasons to avoid - No Qualcomm Quick Charge

The Anker Power Bank 20,000 is a bit of a beast for its size. It has a massive 20,000mAh capacity but is still slim enough to feature here. You can charge two devices at once with both USB-C and Micro USB an option with more than five charges for the iPhone XS easily possible. Just look out for the fact it's not quite the speediest of chargers although PowerIQ and VoltageBoost helps out here.

5. TNTOR 5,000mAh Power Bank Tiny yet still packs a punch Reasons to buy + Tiny design + USB-C support Reasons to avoid - Low capacity

The TNTOR 5,000mAh Power Bank might not have the greatest of capacities but look how tiny it is! Smaller than a smartphone, you can slip it in your pocket without thinking about it. Despite that small stature, it still packs in USB-C, USB-A and micro-USB ports and can charge your phone over once throughout the day. Not bad for something you may fear misplacing.

6. Babaka 10,000mAh Power Bank Unremarkable looking but very thin Reasons to buy + Slimline design + Two ports Reasons to avoid - Not a thrilling design

Few people make a statement with a power bank but the Babaka 10,000mAh Power Bank isn't exactly exciting. It makes up for it with key features like a thin design, both Micro-USB and USB-C inputs and 10,000mAh of juice. It's very much a 'what you see is what you get' device that's ideal if you don't want to steal focus.

Best wireless power banks

The best wireless power banks mean you don't need to worry about carrying too many cables with you to recharge your devices. Utilizing many Apple and Android devices' abilities to charge wirelessly, you get all the convenience of a wire-free existence while on the move. Like with the everyday power banks, capacity can vary massively here depending on your budget but don't count on it being too high given the technology used. Convenience is the priority here.

1. Mophie Powerstation all-in-one 20,000mAh power bank The best option for Apple devices by far Reasons to buy + Charges up to four devices + Built-in magnetic Apple Watch charger Reasons to avoid - Bit expensive

Gone all in with Apple? The Mophie Powerstation all-in-one 20,000mAh power bank is the wireless power bank for you. It has a built-in magnetic watch charger for your Apple Watch, the ability to wirelessly charge your iPhone or AirPods, plus there's a USB-C port for those old-fashioned charging times. It's possible to charge up to four devices at once with speedy charging possible via USB-C. It's expensive though, especially for 8,000mAh capacity.

2. Anker Magnetic Wireless 5,000mAh power bank The ideal solution for the iPhone 12 users amongst us Reasons to buy + Magnetic attachment + Charges through cases Reasons to avoid - Limited functionality for non-iPhone 12 users

Need to charge your iPhone 12 and don't want to stop moving? The Anker Magnetic Wireless 5,000mAh power bank uses magnets to attach to the back of your phone so you can keep doing whatever you're doing. Of course, it's a bit limited for non-iPhone 12 users although there is a USB-C port included, but that's hardly the point. For a specific scenario, you can't fault the convenience here.

3. Charmast Wireless Power Bank Well priced with plenty of options Reasons to buy + Both wired and wireless recharging + Suction cup feature Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish

A little bulky it may be but the Charmast Wireless Power Bank is a reliable cheap wireless charging solution. It offers micro-USB, USB-C and wireless charging options with a suction cup design that means you can stick it to your phone while it charges. A neat solution? Not entirely but at this price, it's a worthwhile endeavor and the 10,000mAh capacity means you won't have to worry for a while.

4. iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank A neat way of keeping things wireless Reasons to buy + Finger Holder + Simple design Reasons to avoid - Low-ish capacity

The iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank uses a mixture of a finger ring for you to grip on to s well as Mag-Suction technology to keep your phone and your wireless power bank attached together. It's a little awkward but the iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is well priced which makes up for it. Its 6,000mAh capacity should mean you won't ahem to worry about finding power too soon either, plus there's a LED that lets you know what's going on.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is the Apple accessory you grudgingly buy knowing it'll do the best job for your iPhone 12. It snaps onto the back of it via MagSafe with its perfectly aligned magnets meaning it'll never let you down. It's not much use for anything else but that's hardly the point. For iPhone 12 owners, it's an essential if pricey accessory.

6. Anker PowerCore III Wireless Power Bank The one stop shop solution with some bulk Reasons to buy + Wired and wireless charging options + Reliable brand Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest

Capable of being used as a charging pad as well as a wireless power bank, the Anker PowerCore III Wireless Power Bank is rather flexible. It has USB-A and USB-C ports as well as wireless capabilities with 10,000mAh keeping you at work or play for as long as you need. There's no device the Anker PowerCore III Wireless Power Bank can't cope with which is sure to be useful.

Best solar power banks

If you're looking for the best solar power banks, you're probably planning on being outdoors quite a lot. While you haven't gone off the grid entirely, it's useful to know you can recharge your phone or other devices without being near civilization. Solar power banks tend to have the same features as regular power banks but it's important to check these match with your needs and budget.

1. Kilponen Solar Power Bank, 26800mAh High capacity with a solar power flare Reasons to buy + High capacity + LED indicators Reasons to avoid - Only two ports

The kilponen Solar Power Bank, 26800mAh offers an impressive 26,800mAh of capacity which is pretty useful. It'll slide into your pocket easily enough too which is convenient. There's only two ports with both being USB-A based but providing that's not an issue, it's certainly competent. A four blue LED indicator system is useful to see how much power you have left too.

2. Pxwaxpy Solar Power Bank 26800mAh Good capacity with some decent port options Reasons to buy + High capacity + USB-C and micro-USB options Reasons to avoid - Bulky

The Pxwaxpy Solar Power Bank 26800mAh is a little bulky but it has both micro-USB and USB-C ports and we definitely like that. Capable of charging your devices a good half a dozen times, it won't let you down either. More ports would be nice, of course, but as it stands, the Pxwaxpy Solar Power Bank 26,800mAh does the job pretty well. LED indicators prove useful too.

3. A ADDTOP Solar Charger 25,000mAh Plenty of panels for the outdoor approach Reasons to buy + Solar panels for better absorption + Good capacity Reasons to avoid - Not the simplest setup

If you want to drape your backpack in solar panels while you hike, the A ADDTOP Solar Charger 25,000mAh is the charger for you. It's well-designed for the outdoor experience although its panels can take a bit of effort to set up and arrange appropriately. Elsewhere, it includes two USB Type-C ports plus a built-in flashlight so it's reasonably capable when you're in a jam.

4. Hiluckey Wireless Solar Charger Able to charge plenty of devices at once Reasons to buy + Can charge up to four devices + Wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Bulky

There's no need to slum it with a solar power bank as the Hiluckey Wireless Solar Charger demonstrates. It offers wireless charging functionality as well as the ability to charge four devices simultaneously. With a hefty capability of 26,800mAh, that should be good for most camping trips with a flashlight also helping you out. It even has an SOS mode although hopefully you'll never need it.

5. DJRoll 36,000mAh Power Bank Massive capacity with plenty of features Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Plenty of outputs Reasons to avoid - Heavy

The DJRoll 36,000mAh Power Bank is heavy but it offers a lot. That includes a whopping 36,000mAh capacity which will help you charge your phone multiple times without a problem as well as tablets. It has Qi wireless charging along with built-in dual USB outputs and one USB-C port too so in all, you can charge up to four devices at once. A built-in flashlight with emergency modes and simple hooks for attaching the solar panel complete the package.

6. Anker PowerCore Solar 20,000mAh Robust and highly competent Reasons to buy + Robust design + Good capacity Reasons to avoid - Limited ports

Appreciating you're outdoors, the Anker PowerCore Solar 20,000mAh is designed to handle dust, rain, and a few knocks thanks to its IP65 rating. Alongside that, it's pretty potent with 20,000mAh capacity but bear in mind there's only two ports which is a bit of a shame. Still, it's very easy to use and doubles up as a flashlight with its handle making that extra simple.