This is the best affordable PC with a Thunderbolt 3 connector

The most powerful release in Chuwi’s Mini PC series is now available for just $439. The CoreBox Pro promises powerful performance with a compact design, including a Thunderbolt 3 port for rapid data transfers.

The Chuwi CoreBox Pro is made from an aluminium-magnesium alloy and polycarbonate, measuring 6 x 6 inches in total. Its small size means that it can be popped into a bag for easy transport, while its capabilities, which compare well against some sold desktop computers, make it suitable for a huge range of corporate tasks.

The CoreBox Pro also comes with the latest 10th generation Core i3-1005G1 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD storage. For individuals that need more space, the mini PC supports a 2.5-inch HDD hard disk capacity expansion if storage for larger files is required.

Small but fast

One of the major selling points for a mini PC of this price is that it comes equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 connector. Although a Thunderbolt 3 port looks identical to a USB-C port (and, indeed, is compatible with USB-C cables) it offers far greater speeds – up to 40GBps in fact.

Other noteworthy features included in the CoreBox Pro is a built-in UHD Graphics core Graphics card, which supports 4K output to up to three monitors, as well as support for a WiFi6 high-speed wireless network, complete with a highest transmission speed of 2400Mbps.

Earlier this year, Chuwi, like many other Chinese businesses, faced disruption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the firm forced to temporarily halt production in February. Since then, however, the company has released a number of impressive devices and the CoreBox Pro looks well-placed to join them.