This $210 Ryzen-powered laptop may well be the best value business notebook ever

The Motile M141-BK laptop - an own-brand offering from US retail giant Walmart - could be a godsend for small businesses looking for devices on a shoestring budget.

For the super-low price (just $209 including delivery), you won’t find a laptop with an equivalent specification anywhere in the US.

It features an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU with Radeon Vega 3 graphics (likely the AMD Ryzen 3 2200U, which is similar to the 8th generation Intel Core i3), and is available in black, silver and rose gold colour schemes.

These are the best business laptops on the market

Check out our list of the best rugged laptops

We curated a list of the best business tablets out there

Motile 14-inch laptop with Ryzen 3 CPU - $209 at Walmart A very, very decent laptop deal made even sweeter by the fact you can upgrade both the memory and the storage. Swap 4GB RAM for 32GB and the SSD for a larger one and you’ve got a sub-$500 champion that should easily match products twice its price.

What do you get for your money, other than a CPU that trounces everything in its price range? Just because it's an own brand product, don't think this Walmart laptop doesn't pack a punch, as there's 4GB memory and a 128GB SATA SSD, both of which can be easily replaced - a boon for busy IT system administrators.

The keyboard is backlit and there’s a front facing IR camera, which is great for Windows 10's Hello security feature. It boasts no fewer than four USB ports (including one Type-C connector), a full size Ethernet port, a headphone jack and an HDMI slot.

The M141-BK features a 14-inch full HD display, supports THX spatial audio technology via two speakers, and there’s even a microSD card reader hidden in the front. At 2.55 lbs, it is also surprisingly light for a device with a screen this size.