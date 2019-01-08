These Audio Technica headphones offer 35 hours of custom noise cancellation

Audio Technica had a fantastic 2018, with cans like the ATH-M50xBT wireless headphones earning a recommended award from the TechRadar test labs. The company well have outdone itself at CES 2019 though with its impressive-sounding ATH-ANC900BT wireless over ears.

The ATH-ANC900BT make use of multiple onboard microphones to monitor ambient noise, and offer three noise cancelling levels as default, including an airplane mode. However, things can be fine-tuned with the free Audio-Technica Connect app for iOS and Android, which lets you dial up or down the amount of noise cancellation to your specific desired level.

What’s particularly impressive according to the press release is battery life – you’re looking at up to 35 hours from a single charge, even with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and noise cancelling engaged.

Smart design

Tap and swipe controls give you easy access to key features – for instance, give a quick tap to the left can and you turn on ambient hear-through, toggling noise cancelling off so you can hear the world around you more clearly.

In terms of acoustics, you’re looking at 40mm drivers and carbon coated diaphragms for for “dynamic audio performance”, supporting aptX and AAC codecs. In the box you’ll find a 1.2m cable for hooking up to hi-res players or phones when your battery dies, while there’s a charging cable, airplane adapter and a carry case rounding out the fold-flat headphone package.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT will hit shops in March 2019, priced at £269 / $299. We’re waiting on Australian availability, but will update this post when we get it.