There's a massive 90% off on this web hosting deal...but for this weekend only

If one of your new year's resolutions is to get your new website sorted and you're in desperate need of a new web hosting provider, we think we may have found a deal you'll find very attractive.

Hostinger is offering up to 90% off its web hosting plans. That means that you could be paying as little as $0.80/£0.80 a month for your website hosting for the foreseeable future if you head to this link.

The 90% off sale is on the Single Shared Hosting plan, which brings you 24/7 customer support, 99.9% uptime guarantee and a pretty impressive 100GB of bandwidth for a single website.

Sound pretty good, doesn't it? Well if you want it, you'd better think fast. There's a countdown timer running on Hostinger's website that shows this offer will end on Sunday night (or, rather, the early hours of Monday morning). So be sure to take advantage while you still can.

Below we've got this and the service's other on-sale web hosting deals outlined in full, so keep scrolling if you have any questions or need a little more convincing. Or if you're already sold, head over to Hostinger's website.

Hostinger's brilliant New Year web hosting deal:

Single Plan | From $0.80/£0.80 a month | 90% saving

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and is only looking at setting up one website with simple features. It plan offers 100GB of bandwith, 10GB of disk space, 24/7 customer support and a business email account.

Premium Plan | From $2.15/£2.15 a month | 82% saving

This plan is perfect for anyone looking to set up several websites - as this web hosting package offers up to 100 websites - but still wants a bargain subscription. The premium plan is better suited for those who have higher web hosting service needs as it offers 20GB disk space, unlimited bandwith, unlimited MySQL databases and free domain registration.

Business Plan | From $3.45/£3.45 a month | 78% saving

Serious business websites need a serious web hosting service - and this is it from Hostinger. It offers up to 100 websites and 4x the processing power and memory of the single plan. It also boasts unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited bandwith, free domain registration and 30GB disk space on top of the same 24/7 support and 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Now with a deal this awesome (and let's face it, 90% off really is awesome), there has to be a bit of a catch - this deal is better suited for long-term, committed web hosting users as if you want the lowest price you'll have to opt for a four year contract.

If this seems like too much of a commitment, don't close this page just yet - Hostinger has other sales for you too! The web hosting giant is also offering 76% off a 12-month plan for a single plan, meaning $1.95/£1.95 a month - so you'd only have to commit for one year rather than all four.

If you need to learn more about this provider, then be sure to read our full Hostinger review. Or if you're unsure which of Hostinger's web hosting plans is best for you, you can compare every last feature and detail on its website.