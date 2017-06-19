Telstra’s public Wi-Fi is going free tomorrow to celebrate World Wi-Fi Day

For those of us who are constantly connected in today’s digital age, we tend to take our web accessibility for granted, either being connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile network at all times. But there are billions around the world who, as yet, have no internet access whatsoever.

Organised by Wireless Broadband Alliance for the first time this year, World Wi-Fi Day will be a global initiative that hopes to bridge that digital gap by championing services and solutions that help do just that.

Not to be left behind, Australia’s largest telco is doing its bit to celebrate World Wi-Fi Day on 20 June by giving free Telstra Air access to everyone across the country tomorrow. It also celebrates the installation of Telstra’s millionth Wi-Fi hotspot.

Typically, Telstra Air is free only for the telco’s mobile and broadband customers who have opted in for the service. For anyone else with a device that supports Wi-Fi connectivity, a Telstra Air Guest Pass costs between $5 for an hour’s worth of internet access and up to $30 for a 30-day pass.

So, if you’d like to save some mobile data, be sure to log into Telstra’s public Wi-Fi network when you’re out and about tomorrow.