Telstra’s new smart home internet bundle comes with your choice of digital assistant

Smart home devices have been gaining in popularity in Australia over the last few years, especially after Google Home officially launched Down Under in July 2017 and Amazon Echo devices recently following suit.

To help its customers get their homes smartened up, Telstra launched the Smart Home Hub in 2016 to keep different Internet of Things (IoT) devices connected and working in sync.

Almost two years on, the telco now boasts a total of 15 smart home devices that work with the Hub, including a water leak detector and the usual run of smoke detectors and lights. To keep the Smart Home hub connected, Telstra now has an internet bundle dedicated to all these smarts.

Get connected smartly

The Smart Home Internet bundle costs $124 a month and includes unlimited data, Telstra TV with 24 months of Foxtel Now access, plus a Telstra Smart Home Starter Kit.

Starting today, customers who sign up for this bundle will be able to choose between a Google Home Mini or an Amazon Echo Dot , plus receive a $100 credit to spend on connected devices from Telstra’s online store once they activate their smart home service before April 30.

For anyone interested in smart home connectivity but already own a Google Home or Amazon Echo, there is a $25 per month option which comes with a choice of Telstra’s Smart Home Starter Kits: either an Automation and Energy starter kit or the Watch and Monitor kit.