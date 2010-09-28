Sky 3D channel: line-up revealed

Sky has unveiled just what you can expect from its 3D channel this autumn, which is gearing up for a full 1 October launch.

The programme announcement comes on the same day that Virgin Media announced the launch of its on-demand 3D service, proving that rivalry between the two factions is still pretty high.

The content announced is a range of sports, movies and documentaries and includes big-name films such as Alice In Wonderland and Monsters Vs Aliens.

The live events will be the biggest draw for many, though, so it's good to see that Manchester City vs Arsenal (Sunday 24 October) and Liverpool vs Chelsea (Sunday 7 November) are both in the channel line-up.

The full list of content is as follows: Sport

Ryder Cup [1-3 October]

Live Barclays Premier League matches in October and November including: the Manchester, Merseyside and north London derbies, plus Manchester City vs Arsenal [Sunday 24 October] and Liverpool vs Chelsea [Sunday 7 November]

Rugby Union's Autumn Internationals

The World heavyweight title fight between David Haye and Audley Harrison

Euro 2012 qualifiers [starting with Scotland V Spain, 12 October]

Movies

Ice Age: Dawn of The Dinosaurs [from launch weekend]

Monsters vs Aliens

Coraline

Alice In Wonderland

Bolt

Fly Me To The Moon

Cloudy with A Chance Of Meatballs

My Bloody Valentine

Toy Story 1 and 2

Toy Story 3 [box office]

StreetDance UK[box office]

Garfield's Pet Force [box office]

Step Up 3 [box office]

A Christmas Carol [box office]

Documentaries, music

The Prince's Trust Rock Gala

Flying Monsters 3D

Dance, Dance, Dance

3D Meerkats

Bugs!

7 Wonders of the Solar System

Treasure Houses of Britain

Speaking about the launch of the Sky 3D channel, John Cassy, Sky 3D's channel director, said: "Sky 3D will totally change the way entertainment is viewed in homes across the country. We see 3D as 'Event TV', an opportunity for people to share an incredible visual experience in their home.

"The launch of the channel is the just the beginning, 3D has arrived and will change TV forever."

The official UK release date for Sky 3D is 1 October. As this is the initial line-up, there will bound to more programmes announced in due course.