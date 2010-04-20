Panasonic has upped 3D TV production by 30%

Panasonic has already upped its 3D television production by 30 per cent, with the company encouraged by a 'strong reaction' to the technology from the general public.

When Panasonic triumphantly stated that it had sold out of its 3D television allocation in the US, it seemed highly likely that it would prompt the company to ramp up its production and the Japanese television giant has confirmed that this is the case.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Hirotoshi Uehara, the head of Panasonic's TV business, admitted that the company had responded quickly.

Strong reaction

"We've had a very strong reaction," he said Uehara, "Our plasma panel factory is at full capacity but we've increased 3D panel production by 30 per cent compared to our original plan."

Panasonic is hoping that business will embrace the technology as well as the entertainment industry, with Uehara pointing to the benefits this would bring to the entire market.

"My thinking is that 3D shouldn't just be limited to broadcast television, it should reach a range of industries, such as video conferencing or PowerPoint presentations. That in turn will boost the size of the [market]."

The major television manufacturers have been quick to embrace the new technology – seizing on a prime opportunity to push a new generation of television sets to a public still coming to terms with HD.

And the manufacturers are not alone, with entertainment content producers like movie studios and, particularly in the UK, Sky television racing to produce enough content to fulfil demand.

Via FT