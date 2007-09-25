Overnight news roundup: 25-26 September

With another day down, it's time to take a look at the headlines you missed while you were sleeping. Check them out:

Video Professor, a company that specialises in marketing computer training videos sold through infomercials, is suing at least 100 anonymous online critics in federal court, citing that people can not "be anonymous and bash people" on the internet. Perhaps the fine professor needs to relax a bit.

Amazon unveils iTunes rival

In a move that could spell trouble for Apple and its iTunes service, Amazon has officially unveiled a music download service that allows users to pick from 2 million songs that are all DRM-free. Even better, the new service is selling almost 1 million of those songs for just $0.89 (44p).

With Apple threatening that unlocked iPhones could be "bricked" when a future software update is released by the company, iPhone unlockers are now saying than an iPhone 'relock' is on the way. Hopefully this will do enough to allow iPhone users to continue doing what they want with their devices.

Nikon has announced a new CEO for its American operations division. Yasuyuki Okamoto has been named at the top spot and will lead the company forward after 29 years of experience with Nikon.

Although users were waiting for it longer than they should have, Microsoft has officially unveiled its DreamScene add-on to Windows Vista Ultimate. DreamScene gives the user the option to replace a static desktop screen with a video clip.

And although many people in the US are currently without 3G service, AT&T - the country's iPhone carrier - has announced that it will be upgrading its 3G service. Unfortunately for iPhone users, the popular Apple device will not be compatible with the upgrade.

Samsung tops in global HDTV sales

It seems Samsung knows what we're looking for when it comes to HD TVs. According to a recent study, Samsung is holding on to the top spot for most HD TVs sold worldwide, with a 12.4 per cent control over the global HD TV market.

With the Halo 3 release in full swing, it seems there may be some trouble on the horizon for Microsoft. According to reports, Halo 3's special packaging scratches discs, rendering them inoperable. Microsoft is currently scrambling to provide replacements to owners with scratched copies.