Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 prices leak – and it’s bad news for people wanting a cheap tablet

Rumors are starting to come thick and fast about fresh incoming Surface products from Microsoft, and now we’ve seen another batch of leaked retail prices, which could indicate the damage that the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 will do to your wallet.

And the bad news, at least going by these purported prices from an Italian retailer (as spotted by Windows Latest), is that the Surface Go 2 will start at €572 (around $620 or £500) for the base model.

To put that in perspective, the base model of the current Surface Go is sold at Microsoft’s online store in Italy starting at €459 (around $500 or £400), and previous rumored pricing has pitched the ‘Surface Project V’, which is allegedly the Go 2, as starting at as low as about €408 (around $445 or £355).

In short, we’d treat the price aired by this Italian outlet (called Breakpoint) with a good deal of caution, but if it is anything like on the mark, the cheapest Surface tablet is set to become a little less wallet-friendly.

The product listing also contains the spec of the devices, which lines up with the previous chatter from the rumor mill, namely that the Surface Go 2 will use an Intel Pentium 4425Y processor as the lower-end option, with a Core m3-8100Y in the beefier models.

The rest of the spec, going by the Breakpoint listing, consists of a choice of either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB options when it comes to storage. The screen will be a 10-inch display with a 1,800 x 1,200 resolution, as with the original.

Further evidence that the Surface Go 2 is set to emerge imminently includes the fact that stock is sold out in the US – theoretically as it has been cleared before the launch of the new model – plus there’s a recent FCC filing to take into account as well.

Surface Book 3

So what about the Surface Book 3? Going by the report, the price of the 13.5-inch version will start at €1,617 (around $1,760 or £1,410) and Microsoft’s 15-inch model is set to start at €2,234 (around $2,430 or £1,950) – and this very much echoes what we’ve already heard from previous retailer leaks.

The most costly version of the Surface Book 3 15-inch might tip the scales at about €3,441 (around $3,740 or £3,000) or so the theory goes, and it would be no surprise to see this device commanding some pretty big premiums at the top-end – as it already does. This is far from a budget-oriented proposition like the Surface Go, after all.

The refreshed Surface Book will supposedly maintain the same design, but will benefit from 10th-gen Intel processors, namely the Core i5-10210U and Core i7-10510U. Storage will go up to 1TB, and system memory will be offered in 8GB, 16GB or 32GB options.

As ever, we’ll just have to see if this holds true, and if these prices are in the right ballpark – or indeed if these devices really are on the near horizon, but given the growing weight of rumors, that would be no surprise.