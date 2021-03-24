Sony State of Play: when is the next PlayStation event and what to expect?

Sony State of Play is a semi-regular digital event, showcasing the biggest and latest PlayStation news, updates, reveals and announcements.

Since the showcase began in 2019, we've seen Sony use State of Play to reveal The Last of Us 2 release date, debut gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima, and drop new trailers for games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Returnal. So it's always worth tuning in to State of Play for the latest, big announcements on PS5 games, PSVR games and PS4 games.

While Sony hasn't officially confirmed when the next State of Play will be, or what it'll be showing, we've estimated when we're likely to see the next PlayStation showcase based on previous events and what could make an appearance.

When is the next Sony State of Play?

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony hasn't confirmed when it will hold its next State of Play. Typically, the company reveals the date of its next showcase just a few days before it happens.

The last State of Play (episode 8) took place on February 25, 2021, with the one prior to that taking place on August 6, 2020. While last year, the interim between these showcases was filled with some PS5 specific events, typically we see State of Play taking place every three or four months - and ahead of upcoming big releases.

With May and June set to be busy periods in Sony's calendar (with Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart set to release in this window), we're expecting Sony to hold its next State of Play potentially in early May - three months after its last showcase. Though, this is purely speculation at this point.

What can we expect from the next Sony State of Play?

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

As previously mentioned, May and June are set to be busy periods for Sony when it comes to releases. It's likely that, if Sony does hold a State of Play in early May, the company will provide updates and new trailers on these releases (which include Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart).

In addition, it's possible that Sony could announce some new titles for release later in the year, or provide release date updates on games that have already been confirmed.

We're hoping to get a closer look at Gran Turismo 7, which has been delayed to 2022, as well as a solid release date for Horizon Forbidden West, which is due to release later this year.

It's more likely that we'll get updates and release dates on other PlayStation console-exclusive games such as Little Devil Inside, Stray, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Solar Ash, Pragmata and Jett: The Far Shore.

But what we are most eagerly anticipating is a God of War Ragnarok update, which could confirm rumors that the highly-anticipated sequel has been delayed until next year. It's unlikely we'll get the update so soon, but it's possible.

However, typically State of Play clocks in at around 30-40 minutes long, so we don't expect all these games to make an appearance. It's likely we'll get some smaller announcements then one biggie at the end. This is especially likely given that we're nearing E3 season and it's likely Sony is planning it's own major showcase for sometime this Summer (likely in June) where it will reveal its biggest announcements (like it did with its Future of Gaming event).

What was revealed at the last Sony State of Play?

Sony's most recent State of Play live stream took place on February 25 and focused on third-party games. The event focused on 10 games in total, across both PS4 and PS5, and included a deep dive of the PS5 enhancements coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a closer look at Returnal, a release date for Oddworld: Soulstorm (and the news it will be a free PS Plus game for April) plus the debut of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

In addition, we got a look at Solar Ash gameplay, a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, the announcement of Slopcap's SIFU and a look at Knockout City gameplay.