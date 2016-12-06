Sony may have its first OLED TV out next year

As the OLED TV market remains dominated by the likes of LG and Panasonic, it appears Sony won't be sitting on the sidelines much longer.

The company is reportedly working on not one, but two OLED TVs with an expected release date during the third or fourth quarter of 2017, according to Forbes.

Information given by The OLED Association's CEO Barry Young reveals that Sony is making both a 55-inch and 65-inch version of its OLED display.

Young also claims that the 55-inch and 65-inch screens will retail for $1,999 (about £1,580/AU$2,680) and $2,999 (about £2,370/AU$4,020), respectively.

OLED displays, though capable of eye-popping color, impressive refresh rates, and lower power consumption, are also costly. Sony's reported prices, though far from cheap, can still compete with today's current OLED offerings.

As an example, LG's 55-inch OLED55E6P has a MSRP of $2,799 (about £2,710/AU$3,755) and its 65-inch OLED6E6P puts the $4k in 4K (about £3,155/AU$5,465). At the time of writing, even "budget" OLED displays still sport four-digit figures.

With luck, we might be able to see what Sony is bringing to the table during next month's CES. While the TVs' supposed late 2017 launch window may mean they could just barely miss this year's show, we're still keeping our fingers crossed.