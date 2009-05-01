Windows 7 RC screenshot gallery

The Windows 7 Release Candidate (RC) is out in the wild - if you're lucky enough to have an MSDN or TechNet account. However, Microsoft has said it will release the RC to the public - and that it won't time out for a whole year! So ahead of the public release on 5 May, we present a collection of screens . Enjoy!

