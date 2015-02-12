Windows 10 for phones begins its takeover today

Windows 10 for Phones should mark one of the biggest transitions in Windows Phone history, and today the public - some of it, at least - can finally try it out.

Microsoft's new mobile operating system arrives today in the form of a technical preview for Windows Phone users who've enrolled in the Windows Insider program.

To get started, download the Windows Insider app from Microsoft's digital storefront.

There's one more barrier to trying out Windows 10 for phones, though: only users with the Lumia 630, Lumia 635, Lumia 636, Lumia 638, Lumia 730 or Lumia 830 will be able to install it today, and even they should do so with caution - this is an unfinished build, after all.

Microsoft says this first Windows 10 for phones technical preview includes some new features and improvements, but not everything that will change in the full version.

We're expecting to learn even more about Windows 10 for phones at MWC 2015 in March. Until then, you can get more details on the preview at the Windows Blog.