Next version of Windows 7 leaked online

A slightly newer version of Windows 7 is available at The Pirate Bay

The Windows 7 beta download program may have ended, but that hasn't stopped leaks of an even newer version of the next Microsoft operating system.

Torrent sites, such as The Pirate Bay, are currently seeding versions of Windows 7 Build 7022, which appears to have been finalised after the previous beta was made public.

IE8 too

The new disk image includes RC1 of Internet Explorer 8, which is new to Windows 7, although it has been made public separately already.

Naturally, the leak isn't approved by Microsoft and is most likely illegal to own (it depends on your territory), but that hasn't stopped tens of thousands of downloaders checking it out over the weekend.