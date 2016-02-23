What a croc! Uber now banned in the Northern Territory

Joining the giant crocodile movie Rogue on the increasingly-odd list of things that are banned in the Northern Territory is the ride-sharing company Uber, as it was decided today by the Northern Territory government that legislative changes would not be made to allow the service the legal right to operate within the region.

Transport Minister Peter Chandler told the ABC of the decision which was made in a Cabinet meeting prior to discussions regarding the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Industry Review Report.

"This was a Cabinet decision where we would stop Uber at the moment from coming to the NT," said Chandler, despite the service being declared legal in NSW and other areas around Australia.

Uber disappointed

Uber's Brad Kitschke commented on the matter, expressing his disappointment by saying "I think the Territory does risk being left behind," further explaining that this possible outcome is "something Territorians will have to consider if they don't have a government that's willing to look at progressive changes, embrace competition."

That isn't to say that Uber will never make it into the Territory – Chandler also stated that "companies like Uber may operate here one day," further explaining that "if and when they do let's make sure we've the right regulation."

Uber said it will continue its fight to legally operate in the Northern Territory, stating it will not push its way into the market without permission from the government like it has in other parts of the world.