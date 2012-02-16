Ebook publishers shut piracy site down

The music industry may be grabbing the headlines but book publishers aren't taking piracy lying down either, with one group announcing that it has done away with two sites responsible for $10 million (£6.3 million) worth of ebook piracy.

The Association of American Publishers (AAP) and an international alliance of book publishing houses served two sites, library.nu and ifile.it, with court orders earlier this week.

This led to library.nu "voluntarily" shutting down, while iFile.it is still running but has disabled uploading for anonymous users.

The publishers allege that Library.nu made a library of 400,000 copyrighted ebooks free to download and used iFile.it to upload and host the files. The supposed $10 million came from display advertising and premium user accounts.

Crowing

"While this action is a significant step in shutting down two major rogue websites stealing content from publishers and others, it also captures the enormous investment of time and cost required for rights-holders to protect their work," said Tom Allen, President and CEO, AAP.

Alluding to high profile anti-piracy web censoring US bill SOPA (the Stop Online Piracy Act), Allen continued: "For every rogue site that is taken down, there are hundreds more demanding similar effort.

"I can't think of a more timely example of the need for additional tools to expedite such action."

Via PaidContent