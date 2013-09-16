Samsung reportedly already planning Galaxy Gear 2 with GPS

The Galaxy Gear 2 could already be in the works

Samsung just announced its Galaxy Gear smartwatch, but a second-gen successor is reportedly already in the works.

The Galaxy Gear 2 will feature improvements like greater device compatibility and GPS capabilities, Korean site media.daum.net (via Tech Kiddy) reported today.

Rumor (and logic) has it that the Galaxy Gear 2 could launch next year at CES or MWC, two of the biggest tech conferences out there.

But besides the much-appreciated addition of a GPS chip, other possible improvements in the Galaxy Gear 2 are the stuff of speculation.

To-do list

The current Galaxy Gear will only be compatible with the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 at launch, though future Android updates like the Android 4.3 release for the Galaxy S4 will add more devices to that list.

To improve on that the Galaxy Gear 2 will need to launch with full Android device compatibility, which seems perfectly reasonable to us.

In addition, the first-gen Gear comes with a battery life of about 25 hours, so users who wear it all day will likely want to charge it overnight.

In comparison Sony's Smartwatch 2 can supposedly go three to four days between charges, so an improvement in battery life for the Gear 2 would help catch it up to its competition.

Beyond that we're just guessing, but from where we're standing it seems Samsung would do well to take that $299/£299 (about AU$320) price point down a few notches as well.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Gear kick off tonight at midnight on AT&T.