Plastic Logic reveals touchscreen 'Que' eBook

Plastic Logic set to officially unveil its new Que eBook at CES in January 2010

Plastic Logic's forthcoming eBook reader finally has a name. It is to be called the 'Que' and the company is planning the official 'unveil' at next year's CES in Las Vegas in January.

So while we should hear more about the pricing and release date plans from CES in January, what do we already know about the specs on the latest eBook set for release in 2010?

Plastic Logic's Que measures 8.5 x 11inches, is "less than 1/3-inch thick," and will support PDFs and Microsoft Office documents (Word, PowerPoint, Excel). It will be Wi-Fi enabled, with a 3G connection and a shatterproof screen.

Annotate and finger-swipe

The Que's touchscreen will let users flick pages with a quick finger-swipe. There will also be the option to annotate documents using either a stylus on the touchscreen or the Que's virtual keyboard input.

So instead of targeting the already-crowded eBook market – and going up against the likes of Amazon's Kindle, Sony's Reader and countless other me-too type devices – it looks like Plastic Logic has its sights squarely set on the business/remote-working market.

