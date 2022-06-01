Pokémon Scarlet trailer reveals feature fans have wanted for years

Audio player loading…

A brand new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer is here, and with it comes the reveal that you'll be able to catch pocket-sized monsters in four-player co-op for the first time in the series' history.

While we previously saw a four-player battle mode in 2016's Pokémon Sun and Moon, four-player co-op is a first. Being able to run around in an open world with up to three friends, while brawling with Trainers and looking for the next member of your team or pokédex entry sounds amazing. Battling with friends is fun, but the idea of getting to work together in the pokémon world feels like a dream feature.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is shaking things up in more than one way, though. Each version of the game will have its own Professor: Sada or Turo.

Even more exciting, we know that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release worldwide on November 18th, just a few short months away. Watch the new trailer below:

A bounty of possibilities

A brief look at the new legendary Pokémon is nice, but all I want now is to know how I can collaborate with friends. Hopefully, Nintendo will soon reveal how we can work together to pick up the new starter pokémon. I'm on team cutesy grass-cat, but Fuecoco also has my attention.

I imagine roaming around and dropping into trainer battles is a given, but I wonder about the other possibilities, from duo battles or even quad battles? The sheer madness of eight Pokémon going at it has an appeal all its own, like some sort of all-hands pokébrawl.

With any luck, Nintendo will let slip more about what the co-op is like so I can start networking with friends about forming our very own Team Rocket.