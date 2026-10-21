“The ultimate destination for Pokémon fans”: The first permanent Pokémon store outside Asia is coming — and I'm already praying for my bank account

A permanent, physical Pokémon store is set to open in the UK

The Pokémon Company says the London store will open its doors “by 2029”

It's set to be the first permanent physical retail space for the brand outside of Asia

The Pokémon Company has announced that a permanent, physical Pokémon store will open in London, United Kingdom, by 2029.

This space will be the first permanent physical retail space for the brand outside of Asia. The Pokémon Company has described the upcoming retail space as “the ultimate destination for Pokémon fans,” with a bunch of exclusive merchandise and “one-of-a-kind experiences” to be offered.

In a statement, The Pokémon Company International’s chief product and experience officer, Gaku Susai, said: “We are always exploring new opportunities that help us create unique and memorable experiences for our fans. This new London store will give visitors the chance to step into the world of Pokémon, whether they’re discovering the brand for the first time or have been Trainers for years”.

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In addition, The Pokémon Company said that the London store will be “the first of several permanent Pokémon stores” it’s planning to launch outside of Asia, so it’s safe to assume that we can expect more locations to be revealed in the near future.

We’ve seen a number of pop-up stores appear in the UK recently, and these have proven to be very popular. For example, at the beginning of 2026, a pop-up opened in The Natural History Museum, London, with apparel, stationery, and even a brand-new exclusive plush put on sale that saw fans arrive in droves.

I have no doubt that a permanent residence for the highest-grossing media franchise in history will see its fair share of success too.

As a huge Pokémon fan, I’m very excited about this news, and I’m looking forward to tracking down merch of my favorite pocket monsters… I’m especially hoping there’ll be a Maractus plush.

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Are you excited to explore the new Pokémon store when it opens? What are you hoping to see in stock? Let us know in the comments!

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