Samsung Galaxy Camera hitting Australia late November

Originally announced back at IFA in Berlin at the end of August, the Samsung Galaxy camera was last night confirmed for an Australian release later this month.

The sweet mutation of a compact camera and a smartphone, the Galaxy camera boasts a 21x optical zoom in a device running Android 4.1.

Powered by a 1.4GHz quad core processor, and with a sharp f2.8 lens, the camera is designed to take much higher quality photos than a traditional smartphone, but share them in a similar manner using a Wi-Fi connection.

Getting connected

The inclusion of Android means access to the Play Store's collection of apps. While for some that means playing Angry Birds: Star Wars on their camera's 4.8-inch touchscreen, for others it means much better quality pics shared through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

With integrated voice control functionality for the ability to verbally command your camera to zoom and shoot, it's only a matter of time before this device begins making VoIP calls and replacing an Android smartphone altogether.

The camera will be available later this month for $599.