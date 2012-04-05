Flickr adds new photo-editing tools

Flickr has partnered with Aviary to allow photo editing from within the Flickr website itself.

Edits made with Aviary will be relatively simple, and appear to replace the previous ability to edit images using the now defunct Picnik service.

According to the Flickr blog, users had demanded speed and simplicity from online image editing, with Flickr claiming it has "worked very hard with the Aviary team to deliver a fast and uncluttered experience."

Flickr also claims that photos will load and be ready to edit "in seconds."

Beginners

Edits include "app like filters", stickers, and text, which can be saved back into a photostream with just a few clicks. Flickr claims that beginners will find the service incredibly easy to use.

The new service is rolling out to all users over the next couple of days, which means that users may still see the original Picnik service still appearing on their photos.

iPad users may also be pleased to note that the editor uses HTML5, meaning it works on the devices.

Aviary is a third party web photo editor that can be integrated into websites and can be used on iOS and Android devices. It already partners with several other companies and services.