Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 4 full version available

The full version of Lightroom 4 is now available to download

Adobe has announced that the full version of Lightroom 4 is now available to download after a beta trial period which started in January.

A number of new capabilities have been included in the software, such as adjustment controls to maximise dynamic range from cameras.

Improved auto adjustments for exposure and contrast have been made available, along with improvements to Noise Reduction, Moire and White Balance.

The ability to create photo books with text controls and a number of preset templates is now included. A new map module displays images already assigned with a location and provides the ability to geotag images.

Video

A new native video support giving photographers the ability to play, trim and extract video frames shot on DSLRs, compact cameras and smartphones.

Many standard Lightroom image adjustment controls can be applied to video clips, which can be exported as a H.264 file or published directly to Facebook or Flickr.

New features in the Develop module include new presets to utilise processing technology with the addition of soft proofing, allowing photographers to fine tune images.

Images can now be emailed directly from Lightroom.

The Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 4 UK price is £86.54 (ex. VAT) for the full version or £49.24 (ex. VAT) for the upgrade. It is available to download now for Windows and Mac.