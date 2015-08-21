You can get a bite of Android 6.0 Marshmallow on your phone right now

If you can't wait to see what Android 6.0 Marshmallow will look like on your phone, you can give it a whirl by installing the new version's updated Google Now launcher.

The launcher has been extracted from the latest developer build of Android Marshmallow and has been made available to install for people with Android devices – no matter if they aren't developers or don't own a Google-branded Nexus device.

While the new launcher does give us a good idea of how Android M will look on our devices, there are some caveats, as some of Android M's most interesting features aren't included.

Toasted marshmallow

That means there's no Google Now on Tap, nor will the vertical app layout be present. Hey, at least you'll get some nifty Android Marshmallow wallpapers though.

Although it's a shame – though understandable – that the new features of Android Marshmallow aren't included, it will help you decide if Marshmallow is shaping up to be to your liking.

Downloading the launcher is quite straightforward, and you can get it from the APKMirror website. You can download it straight to your Android device, though to run it you'll have to make sure that your device can install apps from unknown sources. This can be toggled on and off in the Settings > Security menu.

We'll have to wait for the full release of Android 6.0 Marshmallow to get the full range of new features, but this should at least whet our appetites for Google's upcoming operating system update.

Via Talk Android